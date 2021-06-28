https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/oh-yeah-scottie-pippen-affirms-that-he-believes-phil-jackson-was-is-a-racist-but-is-there-something-else-going-on/

Former Chicago Bulls small forward Scottie Pippen enjoyed a great deal of success under Coach Phil Jackson. But after all these years, he doesn’t seem all that grateful:

This is not a drill:

Playing the race card is rarely a good look. This case is no exception.

This seems like a strange thing to do after so long.

Is Pippen just unreasonably bitter? Or is there something deeper that’s pushing his resentment?

As at least one tweeter has pointed out, Pippen lost his oldest son Antron just this past April:

While Pippen’s accusations about Phil Jackson don’t really make any logical sense, it’s not impossible that his grief is being manifested in seemingly unrelated ways, and because of that, we won’t be too quick to pass judgment on Pippen for his remarks. At least not yet.

