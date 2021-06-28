https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/oh-yeah-scottie-pippen-affirms-that-he-believes-phil-jackson-was-is-a-racist-but-is-there-something-else-going-on/

Former Chicago Bulls small forward Scottie Pippen enjoyed a great deal of success under Coach Phil Jackson. But after all these years, he doesn’t seem all that grateful:

Scottie Pippen accuses Phil Jackson of being racist https://t.co/1v8wuMLw92 pic.twitter.com/QsyjwO3cct — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2021

This is not a drill:

DP: “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Pippen: “I don’t have a problem with that.” DP: “Do you think Phil was?” Pippen: “Oh yeah…” Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil’s decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

Playing the race card is rarely a good look. This case is no exception.

The last offensive play by the Bulls before Phil called a play for Kukoc. Pippen not a scorer or a shooter. There’s nothing racial about choosing a player with a better shot to win the game. pic.twitter.com/XoSXTTqAvb — El-Ockular Maleek Jr. (@DopeMan922) June 28, 2021

Phil Jackson explained his thinking on this play during the last dance. It was a play they previously ran which worked……. And it worked again in that moment. Did you have a problem when they ran the same play earlier in the season? You looking foolish Scottie. pic.twitter.com/4nkCBOaNPT — Street Anthem Anchor… (@GoHeadYung_) June 28, 2021

Kukoc made the shot. Pippen still complaining about this 27 years later — Jim Caldwell (@caldwell_jim) June 28, 2021

This seems like a strange thing to do after so long.

Is Pippen just unreasonably bitter? Or is there something deeper that’s pushing his resentment?

As at least one tweeter has pointed out, Pippen lost his oldest son Antron just this past April:

Scottie Pippen lost his son a few months ago an ever since then his comments have been bizarre I think that could be part of what’s really going on. — Panoramic P 🇯🇲 (@pablothe2nd) June 28, 2021

While Pippen’s accusations about Phil Jackson don’t really make any logical sense, it’s not impossible that his grief is being manifested in seemingly unrelated ways, and because of that, we won’t be too quick to pass judgment on Pippen for his remarks. At least not yet.

Seriously, pretty clear he is not in the right frame of mind. Bad time for a press tour. Hope he gets better — Whiskey Pizza (@WhiskeyPizza) June 28, 2021

