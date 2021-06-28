https://rairfoundation.com/pathologist-tackles-taboo-covid-topics-are-vaccinated-people-dangerous-is-magnet-phenomenon-real-video/

Renowned pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson joined RAIR Foundation USA to discuss some of the more controversial aspects of the Wuhan coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2. While certain issues are taboo, they are nonetheless in the public sphere and should be addressed.

Dr. Hodkinson’s impressive credentials are listed here. He has been a vocal critic of the measures ostensibly taken to thwart the coronavirus, including the vaccine. In today’s climate of extreme propaganda, Hodkinson’s knowledgeable voice has been a rare beacon of honesty.

The pathologist starts by explaining that the taboo subjects to be addressed during the interview are “two very controversial issues,” that are “easy to dismiss as ridiculously stupid,” but he explains that “there is a kernel of truth in both of them.”

Can Vaccinated People Harm Non-Vaccinated People?

During the powerful interview, Dr. Hodkinson explained the concept of “contagious vaccinosis.” The phrase applies to “people who have not been vaccinated in the close, extended proximity of people who have been vaccinated.”

“Contagious vaccinosis” applies largely to women “who claim that their menstrual periods have changed,” Dr. Hodkinson explained. Similarly, menopausal women may mention that their cycles started again. While the issue applies mainly to women, some men claim to have “testicular pain,” the pathologist stated.

Coronavirus Image

As always throughout this interview, Dr. Hodkinson stressed the importance of relaying facts based on evidence. To understand “contagious vaccinosis,” one must understand how vaccines themselves work and how some people may respond to those vaccines.

“We do know that the whole intent of these vaccines is to produce in the body with your own cellular machinery,” he said, “something called the ‘spike protein,’ which are those sharp things that you see sticking out of the virus when you see images of the Covid-19,” the doctor explained. “So the vaccine is intended to produce amounts of spike protein, which are then presented to your immune system to react to, to give you immunity to future infection.”

Consider that “most biological functions follow” the “bell-shaped curve,” or the idea that some people handle treatments well, some handle them poorly, and most are somewhere in the middle. Unfortunately, in the case of the vaccine, those who will have a negative outcome cannot be anticipated.

With this in mind, Dr. Hodkinson illustrated how those on the poor end of the bell curve would negatively handle the vaccine:

“Some people are at the extreme end of that range and produce an enormous amount of spike protein that cannot be mopped up by the very lymphoid system, which is the whole intent. There’s just too much of it being produced – and therefore it escapes into the general circulation and that has been shown to be actually the fact that it does escape and has been identified. That’s where you get into all these problems with thromboses and other issues.”

Now, Dr. Hodkinson introduces a study conducted ironically by scientists based in Wuhan, China. In that study, researchers found that the excess spike protein could escape from the skin in sweat glands and become aerosolized, which could be transferred by inhalation. He stresses that the study addresses the “infection itself, not the vaccine.”

So, hypothetically, could perspiration be a method of transference in the case of vaccinated people? And if so, could evaporated sweat allow spike proteins to be aerosolized, potentially infecting unvaccinated people? Dr. Hodkinson stresses that he is only searching for a “path” to explain how contagious vaccinosis may work.

“I want to emphasize that’s not being shown to be the case,” he said. “It’s not been proven, but I’m trying to find here is a path whereby these effects may be explained,” the pathologist continued. Dr. Hodkinson is strictly laying out a possible scenario that needs to be studied. Sadly, genuine research without an agenda is often a casualty in this highly partisan climate.

What’s up with those Magnet videos?

A good indicator that an issue is worthy of exploration is whether the mainstream media refers to it as a “conspiracy theory.” The Lab Leak theory of the origin of the coronavirus is a perfect example of this phenomenon.

In the case of the magnet videos, Dr. Roger Hodkinson said his initial reaction was, “This has got to be fake.” But as in the case of women expressing concern about their menstrual cycles after taking the vaccine, there are too many personal testimonials to ignore.

After reviewing the literature, Hodkinson said, it becomes “very clear that for many years there’s been a delivery technology…in which there has been an attempt to deliver magnetic particles inside lipid envelopes together with potentially therapeutic agents to direct them to a source – a site where you might want to have them concentrated by applying an external magnetic field to – to that particular site.”

The pathologist continues to say that it has been “a very well described technology.” The magnetic particles, in fact, have been given a name: “superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs).”

While it is not clear whether this “SPION” technology is associated with the current vaccines, Dr. Hodkinson makes clear that this is part of the problem. “We just don’t know what’s in this stuff,” he said. “They’ve been very secretive,” he continued.

Can the CDC be trusted?

The conversation briefly touched on a shocking story from 2014, in which the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) allegedly destroyed evidence linking autism to the MMR vaccine in black boys. The question is, of course, “can we trust the CDC in the midst of this crisis?” Dr. Hodkinson asked.

The Delta Variant

On the Delta Variant, which has been used to justify continued lockdowns in Canada, Dr. Hodkinson gave a podcast called The Fat Emperor with Ivor Cummings a shout-out. Hodkinson stated that Cummings is “very thorough” and believes that the so-called “Delta Variant” is actually the “Indian Variant,” which is “simply being renamed.”

If this is the case, the pathologist continued, “it’s yet another example of driving fear intentionally, manipulating fear instead of assuaging fear and helping people make sense of all this. That’s disgusting, in my opinion.”

Can the World Health Organization be trusted?

Dr. Hodkinson expressed disdain for the World Health Organization (WHO), which he said: “cannot be trusted.” Operatives from the Chinese Communist Party are “pulling the strings” at WHO, as confirmed by Dr. Hodkinson and previously reported at RAIR.

Watch the entire interview:

