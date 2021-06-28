https://thehill.com/homenews/house/560599-pelosi-may-include-republican-on-jan-6-select-committee

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPhotos of the Week: Infrastructure, Britney Spears and Sen. Tillis’s dog Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight Wallace has contentious interview with GOP lawmaker: Aren’t you the ones defunding the police? MORE (D-Calif.) is “seriously considering” including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday.

Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyJan. 6 probe poised to spill into 2022, with no complaints from Democrats Jeffries says McCarthy will ‘bend the knee’ to Trump on Jan. 6 committee members Police officer injured on Jan. 6 presses McCarthy during meeting MORE (R-Calif.) would name five.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the resolution to create the panel, which is expected to pass largely along party lines and will be tasked with investigating “the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol.”

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen,” Pelosi said in a statement on Monday shortly after the bill to create the committee was introduced.

If Pelosi were to include a member of the opposing party among her eight appointments, that would narrow the partisan margin to seven Democrats and six Republicans.

The advantage for Pelosi to include a Republican among her picks would be to ensure that someone like Reps. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger says he hasn’t spoken to McCarthy in months Hillicon Valley: House advances six bills targeting Big Tech after overnight slugfest | Google to delay cookie phase out until 2023 | Appeals court rules against Baltimore Police Department aerial surveillance program House lawmakers introduce bill to increase American awareness of cyber threats MORE (R-Ill.) or Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Kinzinger says he hasn’t spoken to McCarthy in months Trump clash ahead: Ron DeSantis positions himself as GOP’s future in a direct-mail piece MORE (R-Wyo.) would have a voice in the investigation and could lend some bipartisan credence to the panel.

Kinzinger and Cheney are among the handful of Republicans who have openly criticized their party leaders for promoting former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls Barr ‘a disappointment in every sense of the word’ Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: ‘What people are saying is just not how it is’ NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report MORE‘s false claims of election fraud and voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

They’ve also criticized GOP colleagues who in recent weeks have tried to downplay the severity of the violent attack on the Capitol.

Cheney was ultimately booted from her third-ranking House GOP leadership post last month and replaced with Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikWhite House denies pausing military aid package to Ukraine Canadian ambassador calls for close coordination in handling of US border Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision MORE (R-N.Y.), a moderate who has embraced Trump.

Aides to Cheney and Kinzinger didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they’d be interested in serving on the panel.

House Democrats are moving to create a select committee after legislation to establish an independent bipartisan commission was blocked by Senate Republicans.

Only six GOP senators and 35 House Republicans voted with Democrats to create a commission.

Unlike the proposed commission, the select committee does not have a deadline for producing a report. That means the investigation could last into next year, when both parties will be gearing up for the 2022 midterm elections.

By contrast, the commission proposal would have required a report by year’s end.

Multiple Democratic sources said that House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonDemocrats to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack DHS considering asylum for migrants whose cases were terminated under Trump Democratic clamor grows for select committee on Jan. 6 attack MORE (D-Miss.) had been making the case that his panel should take the lead on investigating Jan. 6, because he and the ranking Republican, Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoJan. 6 probe poised to spill into 2022, with no complaints from Democrats Democrats to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack Bipartisan lawmakers highlight COVID-19 impact on mental health, addiction MORE (N.Y.), were able to strike a deal on the commission bill.

Katko, a centrist, was also one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6.

