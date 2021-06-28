https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvania-lifts-covid-19-mask-order-after-more-than-a-year_3877759.html

Pennsylvania’s government on Monday morning lifted its universal masking order more than a year after it was implemented due to the CCP virus pandemic.

The mandate was officially lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

“Starting today, masks are no longer required in Pennsylvania. Thank you to each and every Pennsylvanian who did their part to get us here,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in a tweet.

The governor said that businesses and private entities are allowed to implement their own masking rules and said that residents can still wear masks if they want to do so.

Healthcare workers also should wear masks in healthcare facilities, said the Pennsylvania Department of Health over the past weekend. Patients, visitors, and other staff also should wear masks inside those facilities, it added.

It comes as Wolf’s office reported that 75 percent of Pennsylvanians who are aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 60 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the coronavirus.

In May, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance saying that vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks in most situations, including in most indoor settings. Masks are still generally required on public transportation, however.

Pennsylvania removed all other of its COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Earlier in May, the commonwealth followed the CDC’s guidelines for fully vaccinated people not having to wear masks.

Near Pennsylvania, Delaware’s mask order was lifted on May 21 and New Jersey’s was lifted on May 28. New York is still mandating that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask, and the state’s Department of Health website recommends individuals to wear a mask in situations where others’ vaccination status is not known.

Maryland is slated to lift most COVID-19 restrictions, including its mask requirements, starting on July 1, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement issued in mid-June. West Virginia also officially lifted its mask mandate last week, and Ohio lifted its mandate earlier this month.

Pennsylvania’s universal mask order was implemented on April 15, 2020.

