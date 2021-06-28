http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EYeHTiffAwk/

A poll on Monday indicates 55 percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden should have continued former President Donald Trump’s southern border policies.

The Harvard/Harris poll asked respondents if the “Biden administration should have undone all of the Trump administration executive orders on immigration, or should the Biden administration have left those Trump policies that made it more difficult to come into the country in place?”

Fifty-five percent said Biden should have continued Trump’s southern border policies, while 45 percent disagreed.

The poll also asked, “Do you think the Biden Administration executive orders on immigration encourage or discourage illegal immigration?”

Sixty-eight percent said Biden’s White House is encouraging illegal immigration, and only 32 percent said the administration is not.

Another poll released Monday also suggested 57 percent of Texan voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of the border crisis after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the state Friday to inspect the border 800 miles from the crisis region.

The polls come as Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) criticized Harris Thursday for visiting the border 800 miles from the crisis region of illegal immigrant crossings.

Cuellar told Fox News he is sure Harris’s “planners” told her it was “politically safer” to go down to El Paso rather than where the crisis is raging in the southern part of the state.

The White House defended Biden’s decision June 4 to end Trump’s effective “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained Trump’s policy as “problematic” for migrants.

The Trump-era policy forced illegal immigrants claiming asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico until their claim was processed, rather than enjoying life in the United States.

Since May, the border has witnessed a nearly 700 percent spike in illegal immigrant crossings.

