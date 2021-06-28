https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/28/chip-roy-critical-race-theory/

Texas Rep. Chip Roy joined the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck to discuss protests at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting against Critical Race Theory and a transgender policy, how parents can stay informed about what their kids are learning, and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Rep. Chip Roy Wonders What Texas Gains From Being In ‘A Union That Won’t Secure It’s Own Border

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Harris’ Border Trip A ‘Photo-Op,’ Lists Major Issues She’s Ignoring

‘Protect Every Right For Everyone’: Former ACLU President Denies That Org Has Identity Crisis

‘Sinister Overlay’: Stanford Professor Criticizes Health Experts Ignoring Natural Immunity

‘As Long As You’re Not White, You Qualify’: Farmer Suing Biden Admin Over COVID-19 Relief Speaks Out

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

