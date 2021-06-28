https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/right-wing-watchs-deplatforming-inspires-glenn-greenwald-to-explore-the-irrational-corner-into-which-liberals-have-painted-themselves/

Right Wing Watch managed to get deplatformed by YouTube for posting content that was supposed to get conservatives deplatformed.

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

Tough break, guys. We’re sure the last thing you need right now is to get kicked while you’re down.

So we’ll let Glenn Greenwald do it for us:

Congratulations once again to all the liberals and leftists — led by their journalists — who urged censorship of political speech by Silicon Valley monopolists based in the belief that it would only be used to silence your adversaries and enemies but never your allies. 👍 https://t.co/efDUTSC5Hb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

Just as Substack is providing a vital free speech platform for writers fleeing the repression and orthodoxy mandates of liberal corporate media outlets, the Canada-based @rumblevideo is doing the same for video creators being suffocated by Google/YouTube’s censorship tactics. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

The funniest thing is, in order to defend Silicon Valley giants, liberals unwittingly adopted the most extreme form of libertarian laissez faire economics – private corporations can do what they want, associate with whom they want – yet apply it only to monopolies but nobody else — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

Here’s a clear example of the irrational corner into which liberals have painted themselves. Here’s Rep. @tedlieu acting as Google’s lawyer, insisting they have the 1st Am right to promote or suppress whatever content they want even though his colleagues say Google is a monopoly: pic.twitter.com/aKrxvmh0sU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

Yet the very same Rep. Ted Lieu signed a Supreme Court brief insisting that a small bakery has no right to decide what cakes it does or doesn’t want to bake. So freedom of association and speech for tech monopolies (Google), but not small businesses:https://t.co/lsrzsQf1eS pic.twitter.com/cVnhzt4qCS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

Now, if you want to be cynical – as I would never be – you might note that Lieu defends Google’s rights of association and speech but not a small bakery’s because Google drowns his Party with campaign cash. But it’s simpler: they like Google’s censorship but not the bakery’s. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

For anyone confused about the Democrat’s position, their anti-trust subcommittee issued a report — now joined by several Republicans including ranking member @RepKenBuck — concluding that Google, along with Amazon, Apple & FB, are classic monopolies:https://t.co/28O8cutqKs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

There are many ways to argue Google and the other 3 Silicon Valley giants are monopolies. The report issued by the Sub-committee is very compelling and persuasive. But at the hearing where Rep. Lieu vehemently defended Google, here’s how one citizen chose to express that point: pic.twitter.com/2rpelErajG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

Good times.

You can try to advise them, you can try to convince them and you can even try to tell them. But, in the end, actions speak louder than words. And in the case of many Leftists, even that doesn’t work. — Ahmed Idris (@AI_Investigates) June 28, 2021

🤷‍♂️ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2021

They never learn their lessons.

There is such a thing as delicious irony, and this is it — Pam (@lifebythecreek) June 28, 2021

Seriously, it’s awfully difficult to feel sympathy for these people anymore. They want to have their cake and eat it, too, and always at conservatives’ expense. It’s only when their own cake gets snatched away that they can muster any outrage.

TFW you realize that the ban hammer is a pendulum. — Phalanx (@insertcoinhere1) June 28, 2021

You called it: “The glaring fallacy that always lies at the heart of pro-censorship sentiments is the gullible, delusional belief that censorship powers will be deployed only to suppress views one dislikes, but never one’s own views.” — Nigel Rios (@nigelrios) June 28, 2021

