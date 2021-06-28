http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xbFZCbLK1pY/

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has put her picturesque Lake Tahoe vacation property up for sale.

The pristine lake views will cost a pretty penny, though.

Located along the Tahoe’s West Shore, the 10,343 square-foot compound includes three homes that total seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Included in the property is a 278-foot slice of a white sand beach.

In all, the compound’s asking price has been set at $41 million – which is down from the $46 million asking price that it was briefly listed for back in 2020, according to Realtor.com.

The longtime California senator has an estimated net worth of $88 million, per Investopedia.com. Much of that wealth comes from the private equity firm, Blum Capital, founded by her husband, though.

Feinstein, at 88, is the oldest sitting US senator. While she filed the initial paperwork for another reelection run in 2024, she has not stated her intentions for another possible run yet.