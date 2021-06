https://www.oann.com/russia-to-keep-u-s-dollar-in-its-forex-reserves-central-bank-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russia-to-keep-u-s-dollar-in-its-forex-reserves-central-bank-says



The U.S. dollar sign is seen on an electronic board next to a traffic light in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files The U.S. dollar sign is seen on an electronic board next to a traffic light in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

June 28, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia plans to keep the U.S. dollar in its international forex reserves despite the general “de-dollarisation” of its financial system, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, speaking on Bloomberg TV.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook