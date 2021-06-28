https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/senator-karen-fann-tells-reporters-will-not-releasing-audit-counts-monday/

On Friday The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported that the final Maricopa County ballots were inspected inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona.

Audit volunteers slammed a box closed and cheered in celebration after the final ballots were inspected.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that on Monday or soon after a preliminary report will be released on the accuracy of the number of certified ballots.

On Saturday we confirmed with our sources that a preliminary report would be released early this week.

Senator Karen Fann announced this weekend that the Arizona Senate will not be releasing numbers this week.

This news did not come from Senator Fann.

** We want to make clear that we never reported that Senator Karen Fann would release a report this week.

We do not know where that rumor came from.

Don’t know where this is coming from. I certainly didn’t say that. We still have work to do on the audit https://t.co/vt9Eq7SP3C — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) June 27, 2021

