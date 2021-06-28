https://hannity.com/media-room/shocking-stats-murders-up-800-in-portland-56-mpls-40-philly-35-dc-27-la-22-nyc-more/

ANOTHER NEW DEAL? AOC Introduces Bundle of Progressive Proposals Called ‘A Just Society’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.25.19

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will soon introduce a new package of legislation titled a “Just Society” in the coming weeks; expanding her already massive ‘Green New Deal’ program to combat climate change.

“Well I think that one of the things we can get done is build popular support in acknowledging how bad the problem already is. In doing so, we can actually begin to fundamentally address those problems,” said AOC during a recent interview.

“So, it’s not an issue of getting more people into federal programs. But if we can acknowledge how many Americans are actually in poverty, I think we can start to address some of the more systemic issues in our economy,” she added.

Rep. @AOC has poured her support into progressive proposals like the Green New Deal. Now the freshman House Democrat is unveiling a bundle of new bills aimed at preventing poverty — called “A Just Society.” pic.twitter.com/pUsZO5X2nZ — Morning Edition (@MorningEdition) September 25, 2019

Original Story: September 24, 2019

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her massive federal program to combat climate change this week; hailing ‘Generation Green New Deal’ while saying people have brought the environment “to the brink” of collapse.

“Anything less than a solution on the scale of the crisis is a form of climate denial. It’s time for #GenerationGND,” posted AOC on social media.

“We have brought ourselves to the brink of an unsustainable planet in one generation. And we only have one generation to bring it back… Right now, our entire economy is unsustainable. The inequality in our economy is unsustainable,” narrates Ocasio-Cortez in the video.

Anything less than a solution on the scale of the crisis is a form of climate denial. It’s time for #GenerationGND. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/AgnVs06Tag — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 23, 2019

A top lawyer in the United Kingdom took his country’s crusade to fight climate change to the next level this week; saying the consumption of meat products could be “banned” like tobacco and other controlled substances.

“Eating meat could be banned like smoking, one of Britain’s foremost barristers has predicted, as he called for the offence of ‘ecocide’ to be introduced to prosecute those who damage the nature on a massive scale,” reports the Telegraph. “Michael Mansfield QC warned that the farming of livestock for meat was destroying the planet and called for legislation to criminalise those who cause global warming and the wilful destruction of wildlife . In a message delivered at the launch of the Vegan Now campaign, which encourages people to stop eating meat and dairy, Mansfield said he had a ‘single message’ to make ecocide a crime.”

“I think when we look at the damage eating meat is doing to the planet it is not preposterous,” he told the crowd.

The official’s comments echo similar claims by European scientists earlier this year; saying humans may have to resort to cannibalism to combat climate change.