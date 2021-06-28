https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/siri-what-is-irony-right-wing-watch-gets-banned-by-youtube-for-posting-content-intended-to-get-conservatives-deplatformed-and-canceled/

People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch is dedicated to “[monitor] and [expose] the activities of Radical Right political organizations.”

But that mission has come at a great cost to them:

Oh dear.

You hate to see it.

This is irony.

Cue the sad trombone.

Accurate.

Last time we checked, it was something like that, yes.

And if Right Wing Watch doesn’t like that suggestion, well, there are other alternatives:

That’s how this works, isn’t it, Right Wing Watch?

Oh well.

