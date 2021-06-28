http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-9Scw55iJrw/miami-area-condo-that-collapsed-skirted-local-codes-with-penthouse-11624902548

Rescue crews continued to search for survivors at the collapsed condo tower Monday morning.

Photo: Alexia Fodere for The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...