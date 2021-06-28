https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/sounds-like-snotty-third-place-hammer-thrower-gwen-berry-isnt-enjoying-her-15-minutes-of-fame-as-much-as-she-hoped-she-would/

Over the weekend, U.S. Olympic hopeful Gwen Berry made herself a household name by defiantly pouting during the National Anthem as she stood on the podium with her bronze medal.

Stop playing with her, because she’s stunning and brave and she wants everyone to know it.

Or maybe she doesn’t:

That sounds suspiciously like a complaint, Gwen.

Who’s living rent-free in whose heads, Nancy? Because Gwen seems to be the one who’s bothered right now.

Sad!

Gwen wants all the glory that goes with being a shameless attention seeker without any of the negative attention that comes with it.

If anyone needs us, we’ll be playing our tiny violins.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...