Over the weekend, U.S. Olympic hopeful Gwen Berry made herself a household name by defiantly pouting during the National Anthem as she stood on the podium with her bronze medal.

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned away from the flag during the national anthem on the podium at the US Olympic trials. She then draped her black T-shirt with the words “Activist Athlete” emblazoned on the front over her head. by @epells

https://t.co/afe9O1E82N — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 27, 2021

Stop playing with me pic.twitter.com/WLN3clqOCM — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 27, 2021

Stop playing with her, because she’s stunning and brave and she wants everyone to know it.

Or maybe she doesn’t:

At this point, y’all are obsessed with me https://t.co/HBWCE28s7x — Gwen Berry (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021

That sounds suspiciously like a complaint, Gwen.

Livin’ rent-free in their heads while you go on with your good life! 😉 — Nancy Krempa (@WiccanMethusela) June 28, 2021

Who’s living rent-free in whose heads, Nancy? Because Gwen seems to be the one who’s bothered right now.

What a strange, conceited way to look at it lol — Kyle Jones (@kylejones_37) June 28, 2021

Sad!

Gwen wants all the glory that goes with being a shameless attention seeker without any of the negative attention that comes with it.

Not that this is what you wanted, or anything. You are but a humble figure, seeking no notoriety, eschewing all attention. https://t.co/i9aTxmFP3Q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2021

Guys!!! Stop making this about the girl who wanted no attention at all by covering her face with an activist athlete shirt then facing away during the national anthem while staring directly at the camera https://t.co/Dx0nAMz6ph — Unconquerable Soul (@InvictusUSA1) June 28, 2021

You’re literally a petulant child who wanted attention, and got said attention @MzBerryThrows … https://t.co/KrrKnTYXpy — The MASSHOLE (@TMassHole) June 28, 2021

Bronze medalist sought attention, got attention and now is complaining about attention https://t.co/Noti4RtnoQ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 28, 2021

I don’t think she should be removed but it is very funny to pull the why are you giving me the attention I wanted pic.twitter.com/Nh5H5mdRqE — cc (@cc_fla) June 28, 2021

Everyone on the left after doing something they know will get attention. https://t.co/LbCAr4FtiV pic.twitter.com/IclkHeh1Uj — Samuel Ximenez (@ximenez30) June 28, 2021

Lol. You’ve been a leading topic on Twitter for almost three days and haven’t cracked 10K followers. No one is interested in you. https://t.co/3Twq4eJjEE — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) June 28, 2021

If anyone needs us, we’ll be playing our tiny violins.

