https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steve-bannon-issues-warning-to-mitt-romney/

Bannon reacts this morning to Mitt Romney’s interview with Jake Tapper.

Bannon — “Romney’s father, avoided the draft. Romney, avoided the draft to Vietnam but he gave a protest, pro-Vietnam, at Stanford before he hid behind being a Mormon missionary and fled to France and avoided the draft… All five boys, all look like movie stars. Not one served a day in the military. Not one. OK? This is what the elites do. They talk a big game. They deride patriots. No. This is a fight for democracy. Any one patriot that was on the deck plates in Arizona has 1,000 times more patriotism, and grit and dedication to this country, to the hundreds of thousands of patriot grades that we have all over the world in defense of liberty for the common man throughout the world than the entire Romney family combined. For him to sit there on CNN and mock and ridicule Rudy Giuliani? Sir, Rudy Giuliani has more patriotism in his finger than you have in all your family lineage. OK? Romney irks me because he’s such a disgusting hypocrite. He sits there and mocks Rudy and plays into all the mainstream media. It’s all fantasy. It’s a big lie. No sir! Once again, these people around President Trump, President Trump endorsed him because he was talked into it by these clowns around him. We could have had a real challenge in Utah. There’s no need for Romney to be in the Senate. No need whatsoever for Romney to be in the Senate.”