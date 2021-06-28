https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspect-runs-over-drags-kills-cop

An Arkansas police officer is dead after a suspect struck him with his vehicle and dragged him during a traffic stop, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

What are the details?

Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, stopped a vehicle Saturday morning after having received a call to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers, Arkansas, police officers.

Apple and Officer Brian Stamps soon spotted the Jeep at a convenience store gas pump, and the two parked on either end of the Jeep.

When approached, the driver of the Jeep reportedly rammed one of the cruisers, struck Apple, and drove away, dragging the officer while fleeing from the parking lot. Stamps fired at the vehicle, but to no avail. Apple died at the scene.

“Soon after the ‘officer down’ call went out, police officers and emergency personnel from neighboring agencies, including Rogers, Little Flock, and Bella Vista quickly converged on the scene,” the outlet reported. “Pea Ridge officers were escorted from the scene to a private place.”

Authorities arrested the suspects, 22-year-old Shawna Rhae Cash and 18-year-old Elijah Andaloza, in nearby Bella Vista, about 9 miles west of Pea Ridge. Both possess an extensive list of trouble with the law including arrests for drugs, assault, and burglary more.

Both are being held in the Benton County Jail on charges of capital murder or attempted capital murder.

Police did not say whether Cash or Andaloza was the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck Apple.

Pea Ridge Police public information officer Lt. Michael Lisenbee said, “Our department is in shock right now. We’re a hometown. Everyone in our police department are family.”

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said Officer Apple “has honored his community by sacrificing his own life in their service. We want to honor him.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sent “deepest condolences and prayers to Officer Apple’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in blue,” according to the New York Daily News.

“He will forever be remembered for his unwavering commitment to safeguarding his community from harm,” Rutledge said. “He has left a lasting impression on law enforcement statewide and this is a devastating loss for the local community.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) ordered flags to at half-staff in honor of Apple’s memory.

“My prayers are with Officer Apple’s family and the entire Pea Ridge community during this time,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

KNWA-TV reported on Saturday that Smith said the two suspects are expected to face multiple additional charges related to the incident, including felony fleeing.







