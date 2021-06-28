https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/swedens-prime-minister-resigns/

Sweden’s prime minister, Stefan Löfven, has stepped down a week after losing a no confidence vote, asking the speaker of the country’s deadlocked parliament to find a new government rather than call a snap election.

“I have requested the speaker to relieve me as prime minister,” Löfven said on Monday. “It is the most difficult political decision I have ever taken.” He added that he would stay on in a caretaker capacity because a snap election in mid-pandemic was “not what is best for Sweden.”

The parliamentary speaker, Andreas Norlén, will now begin a “talmansrunda”, or speaker’s round. He has up to four attempts to find a new head of government who parliament will not reject.

Löfven said he hoped it would be possible to form a new government without Swedes having to go to the polls. “I cannot guarantee it, but that is the picture I have in front of me, that it’s possible. We all still need to contribute.”