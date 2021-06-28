https://www.oann.com/swiss-bank-ubs-to-allow-most-staff-to-adopt-hybrid-working/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swiss-bank-ubs-to-allow-most-staff-to-adopt-hybrid-working



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Basel, Switzerland, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

June 28, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Group will allow most staff to mix remote working with time spent in the office, Switzerland’s biggest bank said on Monday, taking a more relaxed approach than some of its Wall Street rivals.

“We are committed to offering our employees the flexibility for hybrid working where role, tasks and location allow,” UBS said. “Hybrid work options will be introduced on a country-by-country basis, with timing dependent on the local pandemic situation.”

The Financial Times said the policy could allow up to two thirds of UBS staff adopt the hyrbid working model.

By contrast, the chief executive of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley, has said he expects most of the company’s workers at its Manhattan headquarters to return to the office by September.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, have begun bringing employees back to their U.S. offices and American Express will allow most employees to work from home for up to two days a week.

