https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/tennis-icon-serena-williams-out-wimbledon-following-injury?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tennis star Serena Williams will no longer compete this year at Wimbledon after getting injured during the first round of the tournament.

Williams, who is just one win shy of achieving a record-tying 24 Grand Slam singles titles, stopped competing in her match in the first set Tuesday after she slipped and hurt her leg, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet noted that after dropping the game, the tennis star took a medical timeout and attempted to keep competing, but ultimately conceded with the score 3-all, 15-30.

In the prior match at Centre Court, Adrian Mannarino slipped and injured his leg while competing against Roger Federer.

