Former Rep. Cynthia McKinney (D-GA) posted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter on Monday that falsely claimed that “Zionists” were behind the September 11, 2001, Islamic terrorist attacks.

McKinney posted a picture of a puzzle that showed the World Trade Centers on fire. The puzzle said, “Zionists did it.” McKinney posted the picture and added: “The Final Piece of the Puzzle…”

The Final Piece of the Puzzle . . . pic.twitter.com/OCmpB9d6A0 — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) June 28, 2021

Not only did McKinney post the tweet, she also pinned it to the top of her Twitter account, meaning that the tweet is featured at the top of her page so people see it if they visit her account.

Some top responses to the anti-Semitic tweet included:

Jason Rantz, Seattle-based conservative radio host: “Former Democrat congresswoman from Georgia and Squad member emeritus. Current anti-Semite.”

Avi Mayer, Managing Director of Global Communications for AJC Global: “This individual, who is promoting an insane conspiracy theory alleging that Jews carried out 9/11, served six terms as a member of Congress. @Twitter , why is @CynthiaMcKinney still permitted to use this platform to spread hate-filled lies?”

Yair Rosenberg, Senior Writer of Tablet Magazine: “This person is no longer consequential, but the antisemitic bigotry she is reflecting still is. Notice how she doesn’t say “the Jews” did 9/11, she says “the Zionists” did it. This substitution is one of the most common ways antisemites today lazily try to launder their hate.”

Harry Khachatrian, Daily Wire contributor: “I look forward to the follow-up tweet where she explains how blaming the Jews for 9/11 is merely an innocuous criticism of the Israeli government.”

Lahav Harkov, Editor at The Jerusalem Post: “I don’t need to solve a puzzle to know you’re a bigot.”

Logan Ratick, Newsmax correspondent: “Ringleader and hijacker Mohamed Atta is unavailable for comment because he flew a plane into the North tower. One of the reasons he did was because our country supports Israel. Mask off for this tinfoil hat-wearing former Congresswoman.”

The Anti-Defamation League summarized her anti-Israel activism in a report:

Cynthia McKinney, a former U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia and 2008 Green Party presidential candidate, participated in a variety of anti-Israel campaigns and events in 2009. McKinney has a history of using anti-Israel rhetoric, including accusing the pro-Israel lobby of sabotaging her political career and alleging that Israel of committing genocide, apartheid and war crimes. She has repeatedly condemned U.S. support for Israel. She has also taken part in multiple organized efforts to bring Westerners to Gaza in order to attract media attention to their anti-Israel agenda. McKinney has used the attention these campaigns have received to further promote her opposition, and explicit hostility, toward Israel and Zionism. While McKinney has supported anti-Semitic groups such as the Nation of Islam and the New Black Panther Party and aggressively opposed Israel and its supporters for many years, her efforts in 2009 demonstrate the degree to which her opposition has become a priority.

