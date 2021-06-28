https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/the-grift-continues-white-fragility-author-robin-diangelo-is-taking-a-deeper-dive-into-how-progressive-white-people-perpetuate-racial-harm/

We’ve been wondering how anti-racist Robin DiAngelo could possibly follow up her masterpiece, “White Fragility.”

Well, folks, she found a way. And if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to get your hands on your very own copy of “Nice Racism”:

Looking forward to seeing the reaction to this book later this summer. https://t.co/A0C7eEu9X0 — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) June 28, 2021

More from Penguin Random House:

Writing directly to white people as a white person, DiAngelo identifies many common white racial patterns and breaks down how well-intentioned white people unknowingly perpetuate racial harm. These patterns include: -rushing to prove that we are “not racist”;

-downplaying white advantage;

-romanticizing Black, Indigenous and other peoples of color (BIPOC);

-pretending white segregation “just happens”;

-expecting BIPOC people to teach us about racism;

-carefulness;

-and feeling immobilized by shame. DiAngelo explains how spiritual white progressives seeking community by co-opting Indigenous and other groups’ rituals create separation, not connection. She challenges the ideology of individualism and explains why it is OK to generalize about white people, and she demonstrates how white people who experience other oppressions still benefit from systemic racism. Writing candidly about her own missteps and struggles, she models a path forward, encouraging white readers to continually face their complicity and embrace courage, lifelong commitment, and accountability.

The book even includes a handy study guide! Robin DiAngelo thought of everything!

She knows her audience pic.twitter.com/g9FX4kbxy6 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 28, 2021

She certainly does.

“Nice Racism: How It Made Me a Multimillionaire”. https://t.co/0wS59iyeg2 — Foster (@foster_type) June 28, 2021

The grift continues.. — Esteban (@5555_Esteban) June 28, 2021

At least Robin DiAngelo got one thing right this time:

Well I can say I agree with the subtitle as a stand alone statement — something (@RCop77) June 28, 2021

Progressive white people are definitely the problem. We can’t argue with that.

