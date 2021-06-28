https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/06/28/the-left-is-in-panic-mode-over-losing-voters-of-color-n1457667

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

This is really really sad pic.twitter.com/aS5O8XgiKn — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2021

“Profound.”

New York Times in Panic Mode Over Losing ‘Voters of Color’

A black Democrat is leading the New York City mayoral race… and this is a problem?

Everything is problematic for the Left, but you knew that already.

According to Lisa Lerer’s latest “Political Memo” for the NYT, candidate Eric Adams, a retired police captain, has “rejected calls to defund the Police Department and pledged to expand its reach in the city.”

That’s a problem because Adams’ law and order appeal “adds evidence to an emerging trend in Democratic politics: a disconnect between progressive activists and the rank-and-file Black and Latino voters.”

Lerer quotes Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, explaining that “The median Black voter is not A.O.C. and is actually closer to Eric Adams.”

Well, yeah. That’s because progressivism is a disease that mostly afflicts affluent white people who (think they) can afford it. Or as Lerer noted, “data indicates that Black and Latino voters are less likely to identify as liberal than white voters.”

The problem for the Left goes deeper than one mayor’s race in a single city:

In the general election, Donald J. Trump made gains with nonwhite voters, particularly Latinos, as Democrats saw a drop-off in support that cost the party key congressional seats, according to a postelection autopsy by Democratic interest groups. In the 2020 election, Mr. Trump made larger gains among all Black and Latino voters than he did among white voters without a college degree, according to the Democratic data firm Catalist.

Making America great again is, unlike progressivism, not just a white thing.

“I am the face of the new Democratic Party,” Adams said last week.

But that’s not quite right.

To Insanity Wrap, Adams looks more like the new face of the old Democratic Party.

That’s the party we on the Right could disagree with vehemently on policy issues like taxes, regulation, and defense spending. But with whom we agreed that the United States is a fundamentally good and decent nation, always striving to be better.

Old school Democrats — the pre-1968 variety — would hardly have gone in on policies like #DefundThePolice that set criminals loose on their own constituents. The party that once embraced now-quaint notions like judging people by the content of their character, rather than the color of their skin, would have wholly rejected Critical Race Theory.

Hence the panic:

A growing body of evidence indicates that large numbers of Black and Latino voters may simply take a more centrist view on the very issues — race and criminal justice — that progressives assumed would rally voters of color to their side.

Here’s an Insanity Wrap #ProTip: If you want to win over “voters of color,” maybe stop endorsing policies and politicians who ruin their schools, squelch their opportunities, and set criminals free to prey on them.

We hope this helps.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Rioters at a NYC Pride event assaulted a food cart operator. He (in the neon green shirt) was left bloodied on the ground. pic.twitter.com/MdfAnRW8BT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

If this is what you take “pride” in, you’re doing it wrong.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

You probably know Bjorn Lomborg as one of the few scientists who are both concerned about climate change and absolutely reasonable — and willing to call out their Lefty compadres on the climate panic-mongering side of the debate.

Here’s Lomborg’s latest warning about their aims:

The IEA’s new net-zero report contains plenty of concrete examples of sacrifices. By 2050, we will have to live with much lower energy consumption than today. Despite being richer, the average global person will be allowed less energy than today’s average poor. We will all be allowed less energy than the average Albanian used in the 1980s. We will also have to accept shivering in winter at 19°C and sweltering in summer at 26°C, lower highway speeds and fewer people being allowed to fly.

If we’re using less power, then we won’t be richer. Electricity, motive power… these are how things get done, and without things getting done, we’re poorer.

Albania in the 1980s was the poorest country in Europe, and even Europe’s wealthiest countries today generally have a lower standard of living than America’s poorer states.

So forget living as well as a Frenchman in 2021, with a small home and a tiny car. The eco-Left wants to reduce you to one of Enver Hoxha’s serfs circa 1984.

Is it a coincidence that progressive California not only has planned rolling brownouts, but is now bracing for blackouts, and is asking people to not plug in their tax-credit-subsidized electric cars at night?

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Penn State’s Professor of Sociology says white people need to acknowledge their privilege and if they refuse, they’re dumb. “White people are dumb. That is a key message” [of CRT]. pic.twitter.com/Wlsa3UGQgB — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 28, 2021

Today’s craziest person in the world is anyone still in denial about something Insanity Wrap has been saying for months and months: The new anti-racism looks an awful lot like the old racism.

Yes, we just said they all look like. Does that make us racist?

It’s One Damn Thing After Another

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

Oh her cryin’ out loud.

Does no one remember this story? Report Reveals Dianne Feinstein’s Personal Driver For 20 Years Was Chinese Spy.

Yes, Diane Feinstein did wonders for Communist China-American relations.

Turns out the CPP likes us much better when our elected officials (among many others) are grabbing their ankles.

There used to be a time we’d arrest and put on trial people as careless and compromised as Feinstein. Now we give them Elected for Life positions in the US Senate and shower them with awards from organizations like the George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations.

Bush-China Foundation… why is that even a damn thing?

Don’t bother trying to tell us. Insanity Wrap is already well aware. We’re just frustrated, is all.

