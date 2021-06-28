https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-media-has-entered-the-republicans-pounce-stage-of-critical-race-theory

Now that polls show a majority of Americans oppose Critical Race Theory, the Democratic Party and their scribes in the legacy media have launched a rearguard action against parents — by casting them as the aggressors. As is true every time the Left misfires or overreaches, the media ignore the offense and focus on the popular backlash in a tactic popularly known as “Republicans pounce.”

Media coverage proves that CRT has entered the “Republicans pounce” stage. Witness the words of one Politico writer, who said on Thursday, “[T]he right is hoping to capitalize on the grassroots angst over critical race theory and excite its base voters in next year’s midterms.” Chris Hayes, who has the unenviable position of competing directly with Tucker Carlson on MSNBC, agreed Thursday night that all the Republican Party’s “rhetorical fire has moved away from the deficit and on to some random, school superintendent in Maine after his district dared to denounce white supremacy after the murder of George Floyd.”

But why are grassroots Americans so filled with “angst”? Because they are intellectually deficient and, of course, racist, according to Vox.com.

“Conservatives have launched a growing disinformation campaign around the academic concept” of CRT. “It’s an attempt to push back against progress,” wrote Vox.com reporter Fabiola Cineas. The problem is that “Republicans … want to ban anti-racist teachings and trainings in classrooms and workplaces across the country.”

“Together, the [state anti-racist] bills amount to a Republican scare tactic and disinformation campaign, and critical race theory has in some circles become a dog whistle that communicates resistance toward racial justice progress,” Vox continued. “What the fight against critical race theory really shows is how Republicans are threatened by the progress that has been made with respect to racial justice and are uncomfortable with what it might actually look like to confront and eradicate racism.”

Cineas concluded by using the circular reasoning that lies at the heart of CRT: “Ultimately, the controversy over critical race theory exemplifies a tenet of the theory itself: Any racial progress will be met with great resistance.”

Republicans seek to exploit CRT in order to avoid the work of governing, MSNBC reported. “Democrats could focus on governing pesky details surrounding the pandemic and the economy, but GOP officials on Capitol Hill saw value in the politics of cultural grievances,” the website blogged. Republican opposition to CRT is simply another example of the long history “of the GOP coming up with some vague and nonsensical boogeyman — Sharia law, 9/11 Mosque, Common Core, Jade Helm, death panels — intended to fuel conservative media and keep conservative voters angry, afraid, and engaged.” But unlike previous culture war issues that MSNBC blamed on Republicans — it named abortion, same-sex marriage, pornography (all of which were foisted on the United States by an activist Supreme Court) — now “Republicans are increasingly fixated on cultural grievances with no possible solutions in mind.”

The anti-CRT campaign is nothing more than “Republicans effectively saying, ‘Vote for us because we hate the same stuff you hate,’” MSNBC reported.

CNN’s Don Lemon portrayed the school administrators as the victims of misguided parents whose ignorance and ill-will had been weaponized by the GOP. On Wednesday, he asked Brenda Sheridan, a member of the Loudon County (Virginia) school board, “How frustrating is this for school, for educators around the country to be dealing with B.S. [when] they’re not even teaching [CRT], because it’s being stirred up by politicians and propagandists on so-called news networks?”

The falsehoods spread to the Big Three networks, as well. On Wednesday, Jonathan Karl of ABC News said that General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, launched into his homilette about “white rage” when “Republican congressmen accused the military academy of embracing divisive theories on race.”

The gaslighting about CRT has been going on for weeks. Earlier this month, NBC News falsely claimed that school administrators nationwide are being “almost held hostage” as the parents whom they serve implement “the playbook of seasoned GOP activists.” One of its authors, Brandy Zadrozny, claimed that parents were being manipulated by the Heritage Foundation and “national and just hyper- and fast-growing local organizations” into asking public school districts for records available through the Freedom of Information Act — which she said is “wonderful” when used by the legacy media but “onerous” when employed by the parents those school districts are supposed to serve. But then, Zadrozny lectured conservative parents on Twitter that CRT is merely a “just a catch-all term repurposed as a conservative boogeyman.”

Rather than respond to the concerns of millions of heartbroken parents outraged that the public schools remain heedless of their concerns, the media have fallen in lockstep with their fellow elites in pursuit of a misguided utopian vision.

