Top O’ the Morning Briefing

The Glass Is Half-Full AND Half-Empty

Happy Monday, Kruiser Morning Briefing fans — it’s your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit filling in for that other Stephen today. Kruiser decided well in advance of the Kruiser Kid’s visit with Pop to ask me to fill in today, knowing he’d be hungover from a weekend of family festivities. What he didn’t know was that I’d be hungover this morning, too.

I am such a sucker.

When I was cruising the headlines on Sunday night, figuring out the main topic for today’s briefing, I got hit with such a wave of fatalism that I considered headlining this column with, “Well, Dickens Was HALF Right.”

You know: It was the worst of times, full stop.

So let me tell you what got me into and what got me out of my news funk.

If you’re a Morning Briefing regular, or a reader of my daily column, Insanity Wrap, then you’re all too aware of just how distressing it is to be a conservative — or just a patriotic old-school Democrat — under Presidentish Joe Biden.

There is literally no lefty cause that is too outrageous, too expensive, or too destructive of our institutions and culture for Biden to fully embrace — we all know how gross Joey the Groper’s embraces are.

ASIDE: Maybe I should have said there’s nothing too far out there for the Biden administration to embrace. The distinction being that Biden seems too preoccupied with struggling to read past the pudding smears on his teleprompter to do much presidenting. The Cabal, or whatever you want to call it, is calling the shots.

My Sunday headline scan looked kind of like this:

Bribe people not to work while the economy is struggling to recover? Why not!

Try to slam a multitrillion-dollar boondoggle called “infrastructure” through on reconciliation after double-crossing the Republicans on an actual infrastructure bill? That is so last week!

Use tax money to hand out favors based on critical race theory? Marxism for fun and profit!

Rising inflation that might be getting totally out of control? So’s your Mom!

I could go on, but you more than get the gist already.

The big picture point is that the Biden administration is a juggernaut of bad ideas, a commitment to repeating mistakes we’d learned the hard way not to make again before my teeth were in braces (I’m 52 now).

On a wet and gloomy Sunday afternoon, it was almost enough to get me wondering just how much I could drink if I started buying the cheap scotch.

But no.

There are encouraging signs.

Our own Tyler O’Neil wrote a piece on Sunday headlined, “Buckle Up, Democrats. The Biden Border Backlash Is Coming, and CRT Will Make It Worse.”

An overwhelming majority (80 percent) of voters said that illegal immigration is either a very serious (43 percent) or a somewhat serious (37 percent) issue, and most voters (63 percent) correctly said that the number of monthly illegal immigrant border crossings has increased since Biden took office. Voters also said the economy is improving primarily because of the COVID-19 vaccine (54 percent) more than because of the Biden administration’s policies (46 percent). A vast majority of voters (85 percent) said that they were either very concerned (45 percent) or somewhat concerned (40 percent) about inflation, which Biden’s profligate spending has arguably worsened.

Plus: “Sixty-one percent said that elementary schools should not teach kids ‘that America is structurally racist and is dominated by white supremacy,” the conclusion of increasingly mainstream CRT, which has sparked a civil war in education.’”

Related: The Totalitarian Threat of Critical Race Theory Rears Its Ugly Head

Folks, these are the numbers President Porchlight has to work against even with the press fluffing his failures like… an analogy I can’t use in a family-friendly blog. And those poll numbers are only going to get worse for Team Biden, as the crime wave grows, inflation eats away at everything from retirement accounts to unemployment benefits, and more and more parents wake up to what’s happening to their schools.

Is the glass half-empty? You bet. But it’s also half-full.

The pushback is going to be a real thing of beauty. More than that, if the rumblings I’m already feeling — less than six months into Joey the Groper’ first term! — are anything to go by, we could be looking at a political earthquake much bigger than the Tea Party movement of Barack Obama’s first term.

I’m not saying everything is going to be all right, that stopping this juggernaut will be easy-peasy.

But the midterms are a mere 16 months away, and while the direction the federal government is moving scares the vodka right out of me, the direction the country is moving might prove to be a cause for real joy.

And when I say “real joy,” I mean, “the good scotch.”

Now For a Brief Musical Interlude

Sinatra and Basie always cheer me up, even when nothing else does.

Ready for the link-o-rama?

PJ Media

That’s it for me today. I know I didn’t provide as many links as Kruiser usually does, but I have to save something for today’s Insanity Wrap, coming up in just a little while.

Big thanks to Kruiser for asking me to fill in. It’s always a privilege and a pleasure.

Cheers!

