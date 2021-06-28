https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/tmz-nfl-releases-powerful-video-declaring-football-is-gay/

With only two days left in Pride month, the NFL is debuting its new 30-second video in which it declares that football is gay, and lesbian, and transsexual, as well as accepting and American. TMZ was on it, and maybe it’s just the 13-year-old boy inside us that really got a laugh out of the headline:

NFL Releases Powerful Video, ‘Football Is Gay’ https://t.co/10Hze3FDuT — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2021

Football isn’t just gay; it’s for everyone:

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day. For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021

I KNEW IT — Frank Reynolds (The Warthog) (@Finance_Frank) June 28, 2021

Congrats on coming out, football 🏳️‍🌈😌 — 𝑶𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒆 𝑰𝑻𝑲 🇲🇽🦋 (@thfcollie03) June 28, 2021

These comments about to be 🔥🔥🔥 — Gonzy (@therealgonzy) June 28, 2021

It’s a documentary on the Dallas Cowboys. We already knew. — Hugh Morris (@Bulldog3180) June 28, 2021

Powerful lol 😂😂 — Mark⬛️(12-4)🟨 (@Mark73222085) June 28, 2021

The corporate virtue signaling is annoying and irrelevant — Jamerican206 (@jamerican206) June 28, 2021

Marketing tactics 101 — LaTrell (@TrellyCee) June 28, 2021

Couldn’t agree more. — Hal Jordan Peterson (@HJ_Peterson) June 28, 2021

SO TRUE — monstrous (@tokyoboogie1) June 28, 2021

“Hey, want to turn on the game?” pic.twitter.com/uQADblmJJz — StraightOuttaContra Si (@StrOutContra) June 28, 2021

Cringe. — Bob Cactaur – Feynman arc (@komphlex) June 28, 2021

I didn’t know there was a straight players only league… — Adam B (@wa2k_1999) June 28, 2021

Football is, in fact, very gay. — Henry Rabinbuser (@HenryRabinbuser) June 28, 2021

>”Football is gay” 💯% agreed LMAO — Qrphe (@Qrphe) June 28, 2021

Hahaha they are ahead of the curve and memed themselves — Joelio (@Joeli0) June 28, 2021

How long has it been since I commented that I liked football because it is to me the most homoerotic of popular sports. The way the tight pants fit so much and the most arousing is how they touch each other in their “armor”. I think its been forever and no one said otherwise. — Richard E. Eaton (@ree12_eaton) June 28, 2021

They’re just going to use this to produce another line of merchandise to cash in on a moment. And most the tools will buy into it and spend millions. NFL is so disingenuous it’s laughable. — RonJon3125 (@RJon3125) June 28, 2021

I can’t wait for July — BEEP BOP BOOP (@4skn4) June 28, 2021

It was nice of the NFL to use “gay” knowing it’s a slur to get attention. Who’s next with a video, the WNBA?

Related:

WATCH: Joy Behar makes anal sex joke about Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active NFL player https://t.co/PeWqTBMYID — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

