With only two days left in Pride month, the NFL is debuting its new 30-second video in which it declares that football is gay, and lesbian, and transsexual, as well as accepting and American. TMZ was on it, and maybe it’s just the 13-year-old boy inside us that really got a laugh out of the headline:

Football isn’t just gay; it’s for everyone:

It was nice of the NFL to use “gay” knowing it’s a slur to get attention. Who’s next with a video, the WNBA?

