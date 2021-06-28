https://justthenews.com/world/top-american-military-official-says-security-afghanistan-deteriorating?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

America’s top general in Afghanistan Gen. Austin S. Miller said that the swift loss of districts around the nation to the Taliban is worrisome and he noted that militias dispatched to aid the national security forces could lead the nation into a civil war.

The Associated Press reported that the military official informed reporters that he currently possesses the weapons and capability to assist Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces.

“What I don’t want to do is speculate what that (support) looks like in the future,” he remarked, according to the outlet.

The Taliban has over-run districts and released statements claiming that hundreds of Afghan security forces have surrendered, according to the AP.

Miller said that the increasing violence places the nation in danger of a civil war. Afghan defense forces should seek to consolidate their strengths, set up strategic areas and defend them, he said.

“As we start talking about how does this all end, the way it must end for the Afghan people is something that revolves around a political solution,” he said. “I’ve also said that if you don’t reduce the violence, that political solution becomes more and more difficult.”

