We’ll start taking the climate change harpies seriously when they start working on China and its greenhouse gas emissions.

Like Laura Ingraham said:

If you’re really worried about climate change, please explain your plan to convince the CCP to lower greenhouse gas emissions. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 28, 2021

Yeah, we triple dog dare you to tell us how you’re going to tackle pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in China.

Tell us all about it.

*eye roll*

We will capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in Biden’s head. Lots of empty space in there. — Mario Cordon (@DemandHacker) June 28, 2021

Hrm.

This could work.

It’s like wanting to blow out a match while a fire rages behind you — MW Campbell (@mwcampbell9) June 28, 2021

I heard Xi was a huge climate advocate😂 — David Tseng (@DavidTseng11) June 28, 2021

We can’t even convince them not to unleash deadly viruses on the world. I doubt they care about greenhouse gases. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 28, 2021

Eeek.

She said the quiet part out loud.

