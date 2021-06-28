https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/28/triple-dog-dare-ya-laura-ingraham-has-a-serious-challenge-for-green-new-deal-and-climate-change-harpies-and-boom/

We’ll start taking the climate change harpies seriously when they start working on China and its greenhouse gas emissions.

Like Laura Ingraham said:

Yeah, we triple dog dare you to tell us how you’re going to tackle pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in China.

Tell us all about it.

*eye roll*

Trending

Hrm.

This could work.

Eeek.

She said the quiet part out loud.

***

Related:

‘They do, however, like men in skirts’: Ted Cruz OWNS liberals by SLAMMING The Daily Beast for trying to insult him with William Wallace and LOL

‘White Savior’ Dem legislator DRAGGED for trying to shame police officer who shared HEARTBREAKING story to remind people they are human

‘UNBELIEVABLE bigot!’ Democrat and former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney tweets then PINS unbelievably anti-Semitic 9/11 meme

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaClimate changeGreen New DealLaura Ingraham

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...