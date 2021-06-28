https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-bill-barrs-weakness-helped-facilitate-cover-crime-century/

Former President Donald Trump blasted his former Attorney General Bill Barr as a “disappointment in every sense of the word,” in a statement issued late Sunday evening.

NEW: President Trump Releases Statement; Unleashes on Fmr. AG William Barr… pic.twitter.com/WscsBX0Cmg — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 28, 2021

“RINO former Attorney General Bill Barr failed to investigate election fraud, and really let down the American people. Even the scam that took place in Georgia of ballot stuffing on camera, he couldn’t see what was wrong with it. Just like he failed to understand the Horowitz report and let everyone down with respect to getting a timely investigation (where’s Durham?) on all of the corruption of the Obama-Biden Administration,” Trump wrote. “It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed. He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t.”

Trump continued on to say, “he came in with a semi-bang and went out with a whimper. Earlier in his term Bill Barr went ballistic on CNN with Wolf Blitzer warning Democrats were changing election rules to flood the system with mail-in ballots that ‘as a matter of logic’ are ‘very open to fraud.’ They are, and Bill Barr did nothing about it.”

“If there was no fraud, why are Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and other States spending so much time and effort on exposing the fraud? We already know that: 101,789 ‘obsolete’ voters on the rolls in Georgia, including 18,486 dead people

Ballot batches off by up to 17.5 percent in Maricopa County, Arizona

‘Massive’ chain of custody problems with drop boxes in Georgia, missing hundreds of thousands of records for months after the election

Thousands of ballots “wheeled in through the back door” in Fulton County days after the election

‘Double feeding’ ballots in Fulton County, Georgia

Nearly 200,000 illegal “indefinitely confined” votes in Wisconsin that violated Voter ID law

‘Cash for votes’ scheme in Nevada

Illegal alien votes

Election law changes were not authorized by the State Legislatures, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution And much more!”

“If he felt this way, why did Barr say he was ‘greatly honored’ and ‘proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people’ in the final letter he wrote to me? He said, ‘Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country,’” Trump said.

Trump concluded by saying, “now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff. What really damaged the Senate Republicans was allowing their races to be rigged and stolen, and worse, the American people to no longer believe their vote matters because spineless RINOs like Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell did nothing.”

The scathing statement comes following the release of an excerpt from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book, “Betrayal,” in which Barr said “if there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullsh-t.”

