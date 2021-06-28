https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/28/trump-has-a-good-laugh-at-the-expense-of-cnn-and-jake-tapper-n403911
About The Author
Related Posts
Ted Cruz Zings Joy Reid After She Uses Racial Slur and Accuses Him of Being a Race Traitor
May 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy