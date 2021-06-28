https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/trump-lawyer-manhattan-da-cy-vance-wont-charge-trump-crimes-now/

Crooked Manhattan DA Cy Vance won’t charge the Trump Organization with crimes related to “hush money” payments and real estate value manipulations according to the former president’s personal lawyer.

It was reported last week that New York prosecutors were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization amid claims employees illegally ‘received tax-free perks such as apartments and car leases.’

Trump’s lawyer asked if Vance’s office would be bringing any additional charges and they said “no” – according to a report by Politico.

Vance’s team said that Trump will not be indicted….for now, but the investigation is ongoing.

The DA’s office told Trump’s lawyer Ronald Fischetti that charges for ‘illegal tax-free perks’ will come this week or next.

“It’s like the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing,” Fischetti added. “This is so small that I can’t believe I’m going to have to try a case like this.”

Politico reported:

According to Fischetti, members of Vance’s team said they were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization and its individual employees related to alleged failures to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks. It has been widely reported that those perks included cars and apartments and appear to only involve a small number of executives. “We asked, ‘Is there anything else?’” Fischetti told POLITICO. “They said, ‘No.’” “It’s crazy that that’s all they had,” he added. When asked if the meeting touched on allegations made by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and by adult film star and director Stormy Daniels, Fischetti replied, “Nothing. Not a word on that.” Fischetti also said that Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down. “They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” he said.

