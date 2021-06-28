https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-calls-out-former-attorney-general-barr-failing-investigate?utm_campaign=ligthouse&utm_content=trump-calls-barr-disappointment-amid-new-revelations-ag-dismissed-election-fraud-concerns&utm_source=social-jsr&utm_medium=twitter

Former President Donald Trump is calling out William Barr amid new revelations about how his former attorney general failed to pursue – and even dismissed – Trump and others’ concerns about widespread voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“RINO former Attorney General Bill Barr failed to investigate election fraud and really let down the American people,” Trump said in an emailed statement Sunday. “Even the scam that took place in Georgia of ballot stuffing on camera, he couldn’t see what was wrong with it.”

Trump unleashed on Barr following the release Sunday of an interview with ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl in The Atlantic magazine that further details Barr’s statement in December 2020 that there was no “fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

The article also includes conversations between Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in which the Kentucky Republican asks the attorney general to get Trump to dial back on the fraud arguments so that their party can keep their two Senate seats in Georgia’s special election in January, which did not happen.

Trump also said Sunday: “Now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff,” Trump said. “What really damaged the Senate Republicans was allowing their races to be rigged and stolen, and worse, the American people to no longer believe their vote matters because spineless RINOs like Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell did nothing.”

Trump also said Barr “came in with a semi-bang and went out with a whimper” and calling him “a disappointment in every sense of the word.”

