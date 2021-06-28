https://thehill.com/policy/defense/560535-trump-screamed-at-milley-over-military-crackdown-on-protests-book

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump calls Barr ‘a disappointment in every sense of the word’ Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: ‘What people are saying is just not how it is’ NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report MORE reportedly got into a shouting match with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyTrump hits Biden, Democrats in post-presidential return to rally stage Tucker Carlson doubles down on Milley criticism: ‘Disgusting’ Lawmakers, advocates demand details on Afghan evacuation plan MORE after Trump tried to force the nation’s top general to handle last summer’s racial justice protests, according to a new book reported on by Axios on Monday.

The scene, which reportedly took place in the Situation Room, unfolded after Trump said that he’d just put Milley “in charge” of a military campaign to crack down on the nationwide protests, The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender wrote in his new book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.” A copy of the book was obtained by Axios.

Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 and deploy active duty troops to Washington, D.C., amid protests following the murder of George Floyd last May.

But Milley reportedly pushed back against the move, arguing that there were legal constraints on the military interfering in domestic matters.

“I said you’re in f—ing charge!” Trump reportedly yelled at Milley, who shouted back, “Well, I’m not in charge!”

The response infuriated Trump, who told Milley, “You can’t f—ing talk to me like that!”

“Goddamnit,” Milley said to others in the room, which included former Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrWashington still needs more transparency McConnell urged Barr to speak out on Trump’s election claims William Barr calls Trump’s election fraud claims: ‘bulls—‘ in new book MORE and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperTrump aides drafted order to invoke Insurrection Act during Floyd protests: report Overnight Defense: Top admiral shoots back at criticism of ‘woke’ military | Military guns go missing | New White House strategy to battle domestic extremism Top admiral shoots back at criticism of ‘woke’ military: ‘We are not weak’ MORE. “There’s a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform him of my legal responsibilities?”

Barr then interjected, telling Trump that “the general is right,” Bender recounted.

