Tucker Carlson delivered a stunning mic drop moment on his Fox News program on Monday night.

If you care about civil liberties you’ll need to sit down for this one.

The popular news and opinion show host claimed that the National Security Agency (NSA), the premier signals intelligence agency of the U.S. government, has been spying on him.

How does he know? Carlson said he’d been approached by two whistleblowers who confirmed the agency had been reading his text messages concerning a story about the January 6 Capitol riot.

Becker News transcribed Carlson’s comments from his Monday night program.

“Yesterday, we heard from a whistle-blower within the U.S. Government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, The National security agency, is monitoring our electronic communication and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,” he said. “That’s a shocking claim and ordinarily we would be skeptical of it. It’s a crime. Not a third world country, things like that should not happen in America.” “But unfortunately, they do and in this case, they did,” Tucker continued. “The whistle-blower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails. There’s no other possible source of that information.”

Tucker, a competent, artful, and sometimes iconoclastic journalist, doesn’t just toss out information to drum up interest in his program. His show is indisputably the top program across all cable stations in the time slot. He draws an audience without unnecessary hype.

Carlson led into his bombshell announcement with what happened before the Capitol riot when FBI informants and agents allegedly helped plan and carry out the attack on the Capitol building.

Tucker Carlson says a whistleblower told him that he is being spied on by the NSA and that he filed a FOIA request for information: “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.” pic.twitter.com/LY2vmDLFTK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

He told his story in context with the FBI gaslighting surrounding the Capitol riot.

“For decades by contrast, the greatest domestic terror threat has come from radical environmental groups, look it up,” Tuicker said. “White supremacists meanwhile are at the bottom of that list. Federal statistics prove it. Americans are much more likely to die of a lightning strike that at the hands of a white supremacist.” “White supremacy may be ugly, but it is not a meaningful threat to the nation and claiming otherwise is a lie,” he continued. “So why does the Biden administration persist in telling that lie? It’s a racial attack, obviously, you tell black voters that Republicans are in the KKK and they will keep voting for you. And that’s the idea. Easier than fixing Chicago or raising test scores which they should be doing.” “But there’s also a deeper significance for the Biden administration is signaling a very real change to actual policy,” he continued. “The war on terror now ongoing for 20 years has pivoted, it is now being waged against American citizens, opponents of the regime.” “We saw this on display at January 6 and told you a couple of weeks ago, based on the language of publicly available indictments, that the FBI has prior knowledge of the riots of the capitol that day and the agents we spoke to confirm that is true,” Tucker said. “The FBI had sources in that crowd, confidential sources, that’s 100% certain,” he said. “But is not just political protest the government is spying on.

He then went on to talk about what he considered to be the incontrovertible spying on him and his program.

“They did it for political reasons,” Tucker went on. “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that. This morning, we filed a [FOIA] request asking for all information that the NSA and other agencies have gathered about the show. We did it mostly as a formality and contacted the press office of both NSA and the FBI.” “You don’t expect to hear much back, that’s the way that usually goes.,” he said. “Only Congress can force transparency on the intelligence agencies and they should do that immediately. Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. They are doing it to us and again, they are definitely doing it to us, they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary and we need to stop it right away.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Democrat presidents have sicced American intelligence agencies on the media. Barack Obama infamously tapped the landlines and cellphones of the Associated Press, Fox News reporter James Rosen, New York Times reporter James Risen, and allegedly Sharyl Attkisson, who was with CBS News at the time. Most notoriously, Obama and his Vice President, Joe Biden, green-lit spying on the Trump campaign over vacuous, political, and knowingly false claims about his ties with Russia.

Even President Trump was accused of spying on CNN’s national security and defense reporter Barbara Starr and potentially other reporters who fell for the fake Russia hoax story. That story was a fabricated bit of opposition research conjured up and disseminated to the media by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

