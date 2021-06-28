https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60da8cb0bbafd42ff586ffdd
Joe Biden’s Justice Department is using every legal maneuver at its disposal to keep under wraps more than 14,000 hours of surveillance footage captured by the……
Former President Obama said Monday in a video played on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” that former President Donald Trump violated a core tenet of democracy by not accepting the results of the 2020 preside…
If energy were abundant, clean, and sustainable, nearly every other daunting challenge facing humanity would be much easier to solve. Insufficient water?…
It has become a bit trite to use the common refrain that America under Joe Biden’s weak and frail presidency has “put the United States last, not first.” It is……