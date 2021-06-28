https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-bombs-iranian-targets-in-iraq-and-syria-developing/

#BREAKING US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria target “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups,” the Pentagon says pic.twitter.com/WoUhvtQOun — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 27, 2021

The US has carried out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, in response to drone attacks by the militia against US personnel and facilities in Iraq. The strikes on Sunday targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, the Pentagon said.

“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, Joe Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

This story is developing.