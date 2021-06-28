https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/28/unbelievable-bigot-democrat-and-former-congresswoman-cynthia-mckinney-tweets-then-pins-unbelievably-anti-semitic-9-11-meme/

Not only did Democrat and former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney tweet this anti-Semitic garbage but SHE PINNED IT to her timeline.

Meanwhile, conservatives continue to lose accounts for using the word ‘pansy’.

We’re shocked Twitter hasn’t verified this horrid woman yet:

The Final Piece of the Puzzle . . . pic.twitter.com/OCmpB9d6A0 — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) June 28, 2021

When someone shows you who they REALLY are, believe them.

Cynthia McKinney served 12 years in the House as a Democrat from Georgia. https://t.co/nXT7aln5CA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 28, 2021

Because of course she is.

Hell, we’re shocked she’s not still in office … we all know how some of our Democrat friends love them some anti-Semitism.

Show us a bigot on Twitter and we’ll show you someone desperate for attention.

Wow, you even pinned this. That’s incredibly racist of you. — Small Stepper (@bert_kallio) June 28, 2021

Racist.

Bigoted.

Anti-Semitic.

The list goes on and on.

But you know, she’s a Democrat so that’s ok or something.

Clickbait — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) June 28, 2021

This too.

You unbelievable bigot. — Jeffrey Sachs (@JeffreyASachs) June 28, 2021

#Evergreen

***

