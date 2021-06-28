https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/28/unbelievable-bigot-democrat-and-former-congresswoman-cynthia-mckinney-tweets-then-pins-unbelievably-anti-semitic-9-11-meme/
Not only did Democrat and former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney tweet this anti-Semitic garbage but SHE PINNED IT to her timeline.
Meanwhile, conservatives continue to lose accounts for using the word ‘pansy’.
We’re shocked Twitter hasn’t verified this horrid woman yet:
The Final Piece of the Puzzle . . . pic.twitter.com/OCmpB9d6A0
— Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) June 28, 2021
When someone shows you who they REALLY are, believe them.
Cynthia McKinney served 12 years in the House as a Democrat from Georgia. https://t.co/nXT7aln5CA
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 28, 2021
Because of course she is.
Hell, we’re shocked she’s not still in office … we all know how some of our Democrat friends love them some anti-Semitism.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 28, 2021
Show us a bigot on Twitter and we’ll show you someone desperate for attention.
Wow, you even pinned this. That’s incredibly racist of you.
— Small Stepper (@bert_kallio) June 28, 2021
Racist.
Bigoted.
Anti-Semitic.
The list goes on and on.
But you know, she’s a Democrat so that’s ok or something.
— Jon Gault (@swatter911) June 28, 2021
— Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) June 28, 2021
Clickbait
— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) June 28, 2021
This too.
You unbelievable bigot.
— Jeffrey Sachs (@JeffreyASachs) June 28, 2021
#Evergreen
***
