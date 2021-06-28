https://www.theblaze.com/news/videos-show-explosion-rock-london-prompt-massive-fire

A massive fire broke out at a London train station on Monday following a huge explosion.

The incident does not appear to be terror-related, according to police, and the Independent said that there has been only one confirmed injury at the time of this reporting.

The Guardian reported the brigade confirmed that “three commercial units underneath the railway arches were ‘completely alight,'” as well as four nearby vehicles and a telephone box.

Elephant and Castle Station was evacuated and closed after the incident.

According to reports, a minimum of 70 firefighters were battling to put out the blaze near Elephant and Castle Station.

Stunning social media photos and videos showed the moment huge towers of smoke erupted into the air following the explosion.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted, “Early video from the scene of the blaze at railway arches in #ElephantCastle. We have 10 fire engines & 70 firefighters attending & have taken nearly fifty 999 calls. Please avoid the area.”

British athlete Matthew James Lister also shared video of the smoke plumes and

added, “Um London wtf is going on?!”

Station Commander James Ryan, who is at the scene, told the Independent, “There are significant road closures in place and we are asking people to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed whilst firefighters work to bring the fire under control.”

No casualties have been reported at the time of this report.

MyLondon.com reported that National Rail announced possible cancellations and delays on lines between London Blackfriars and Denmark Hill/Herne Hill.

A statement from National Rail stated, “A fire next to the track at Elephant & Castle means trains are currently unable to run through this station. As a result of this, trains between London Blackfriars and Denmark Hill / Herne Hill may be cancelled or delayed. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.

