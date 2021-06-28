https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/walls-closing-in-on-dems-wh-rapid-response-director-desperately-doubles-down-on-jen-psakis-bogus-claim-about-gop-defunding-police/

Conservatives, Republicans, and reality-based people are rightly calling out Jen Psaki for trying to pin local police budgetary and manpower shortages on Republicans because they didn’t sign onto the American Rescue Plan.

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox’s Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it’s *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn’t vote for Biden’s stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

That’s a mountain of steaming BS, of course. But props to the Biden administration for just fully committing to the narrative.

Here’s White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin to take Psaki’s gaslight and run with it:

The Rescue Plan is providing significant money to help state and local governments hire police and fund a range of other crime fighting measures.@POTUS and Democrats supported that funding. The GOP voted against it unanimously. So, yes. https://t.co/gYGQTBqst9 — Mike Gwin (@MGwin46) June 28, 2021

Welp, that’s good enough for Jennifer Rubin!

her smile is priceless. image the thought bubble : “Nice try, buddy, but No.” — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 28, 2021

Keep it up, Jen, and maybe you’ll succeed Jen Psaki when she leaves.

It was hardly a secret! Here’s @POTUS on March 6, cc: @pdoocy “Local governments that have lost tens of thousands of essential workers will be — have the resources they need available to them, to those laid-off police officers … they can rehire.”https://t.co/xvRJ7JFkcs — Mike Gwin (@MGwin46) June 28, 2021

You know what was hardly a secret? Democrats’ willingness to indulge — and sometimes enthusiastically participate in — the #DefundThePolice movement. We saw it every day. Protests in city streets across the country calling for police departments to be abolished.

Republicans weren’t leading those protests, last time we checked.

rEpUbLiCaNs aRe tHe oNeS fOr dEfUnDiNg pic.twitter.com/8c5dGFlY8H — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) June 28, 2021

Does AOC know she’s now a Republican? https://t.co/rvXnEqah6T — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 28, 2021

Heh.

Nah, Democrats. You don’t get to run around the country saying #DefundThePolice, be flippant about cops leaving the force, & watching cities burn and being rioted all summer. But now, you’re the ones that love police officers & support them. No, that’s not how this works. https://t.co/2VnCl2EkZv — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) June 28, 2021

That’s not how any of this works.

You guys should be embarrassed by this. Wow. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021

Nice try, Mike. But no.

Posting a Vox article that isn’t even related to your current gaslighting effort (this wasn’t even about COVID relief) is a great way of showing that the White House comms team is just throwing stuff at the wall and hoping something sticks. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021

Joe Biden hires the best people, believe him.

The White House’s official response to the rise in crime and inability to combat it is to… blame Republicans for “defunding police.” You literally can’t make this up. Absolute clown world. https://t.co/irkvITiqoY — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 28, 2021

The Biden White House really is a circus.

So you’re just lying now, is that the plan? — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) June 28, 2021

your brain is absolutely broken — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 28, 2021

Well, it would have to be to work for this administration.

Boy, the internal polling on police in the last few weeks must’ve been a real doozy. Because now they’re really trying to memory-hole a year-worth of anti-cop rhetoric. https://t.co/kZdDxzZ5RE — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) June 28, 2021

Pretty telling how vulnerable Dems feel here. Keep pressing. https://t.co/d8rIABMB3J — George_Smith (@P1_W_Michigan) June 28, 2021

If they’re this scared less than six months in, just imagine what depths they have yet to stoop to in order to protect their bogus narrative.

This is one of the most disingenuous political statements I’ve ever seen — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) June 28, 2021

too bad mental gymnastics isn’t an Olympic sanctioned event. https://t.co/1BOng8uOst — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 28, 2021

The White House would take the gold.

