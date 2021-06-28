https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-canon-2nd-amendment-wrong

President Joe Biden got nailed by the Washington Post fact-checker over a very dubious statement he made about the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The president made the claim last week in a speech advocating for more gun control in the U.S. Biden was calling for an increase in background checks to prevent guns from getting in the hands of violent criminals when he made an odd digression about the Constitution.

“And I might add: The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own,” Biden interjected. “You couldn’t buy a cannon!”

Fact-checkers disagreed.

“Everything in that statement is wrong,” said David Kopel, the research director and Second Amendment project director at the Independence Institute.

Kopel added that originally when the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, “there were no federal laws about the type of gun you could own, and no states limited the kind of gun you could own,” contrary to Biden’s claim.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler added that Biden discredited his own efforts for gun control by citing false historical facts.

“Some readers might think this is a relatively inconsequential flub. But we disagree,” wrote Kessler.

“Every U.S. president has a responsibility to get American history correct, especially when he’s using a supposed history lesson in service of a political objective,” he added. “The president’s push for more gun restrictions is an important part of his political platform, so he undercuts his cause when he cites faux facts.”

Kessler also pointed out that Biden had made the false claim before without any correction.

Biden was ridiculed and criticized for other comments in the same speech where he warned the supporters of the Second Amendment that the government had F-15 fighter planes and nuclear weapons to tamp down any armed anti-government uprising.

Those who say the blood of lib- — “the blood of patriots,” you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government. Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots. What’s happened is that there have never been — if you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.

