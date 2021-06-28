https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/washington-post-fact-checks-president-biden-on-his-claim-that-the-second-amendment-bans-cannon-ownership/

In remarks on gun control last week, President Joe Biden made it clear that all of that “blood of patriots” talk is nonsense since you’d need F-15s and maybe some nukes to take on the government (which sent Afghanistan trending, with people pointing out we’ve been at war there for 20 years against cave-dwellers with neither).

The Washington Post proved again that it will let the big lies from the Biden-Harris administration slide in favor of fact-checks like this one, where the paper bravely deems it false that citizens can’t own cannons.

Fact Checker: Biden’s false claim that the 2nd Amendment bans cannon ownership https://t.co/HuTEdYXgeO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 28, 2021

1/ This is a pretty piss poor excuse for a “fact check”. Is there any reason why you also didn’t include the fact that individual gun ownership did not become an identified constitutional right until 2008 with the DC v. Heller decision? — Nick Sanchez (@NickNitro007) June 28, 2021

The fact that it was not “identified” does not mean it didn’t exist. — Race to -30 Trillion (@mooger777) June 28, 2021

The right existed before 2008 — Monster 2 🍎🐉 (@notwhenmotion) June 28, 2021

You’re incorrect. Heller *upheld* the individual right. — Your Neighbor (@juststopalread6) June 28, 2021

Incorrect on all counts. Heller didn’t make private gun ownership a right, it AFFIRMED it. It was always legal. https://t.co/IpWpqWQdZu — Joe Dolio 🇺🇲 (@DolioJ) June 28, 2021

The guy who’s protected by real military weapons wants to further limit what an individual can own. — whosyourmedic (@mileslaw2) June 28, 2021

The originalists wrote extensively about the individual maintaining possession of arms. — RScottHarris (@RScottHarris2) June 28, 2021

@DwellerAnti Did hell freeze over or did WaPo just defend the second amendment whilst fact checking their lord and savior Biden? — Ginger Beard (@W1ckedshort) June 28, 2021

People are really pissed that the Washington Post chose this to fact-check.

So this is what you’ve come to. Good God. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) June 28, 2021

Yeah heaven forbid fact checkers should check facts. — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) June 28, 2021

Don’t waste our time with dumb stories like this. Do better. — Xe Murray (@XeMurray) June 28, 2021

Wow, WaPo really stuck it to Biden with this hard-hitting, deep dive into the truth. — Cracked Radical (@crackedradical) June 28, 2021

Seriously? Don’t we all have better things to do? — Alan King (@ajkinger) June 28, 2021

And WP’s fact checker continues to frantically search for ways to prove they aren’t biased. Come on man, you know damn well what he meant. — Mike Holloway (@MikeHolloway) June 28, 2021

C’mon, man! For a president, people sure let the man slip by saying things he didn’t mean.

Yes, WaPo. This is the hill to die on. 🙄 — Fran Adkins (@MarVistaWriter) June 28, 2021

Does it really matter? — Lisa Clayton (@LisaCla05161689) June 28, 2021

If he keeps repeating it, yes.

Is this the @TheOnion? — TsuNami – PhD For The People (@ImHereForTsu) June 28, 2021

Gee, this is journalism? — John Lease (@jlease717) June 28, 2021

Irresponsible headline. You’re not covering a nonstop lying criminal grifter. Stop fucking acting like it. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) June 28, 2021

rent free — jny (@jnyboy) June 28, 2021

We agree that it’s a stupid (but correct) fact-check; Biden lies about plenty of other things that should take priority.

Related:

Fact-checkers? President Biden tells the press that criminals killed a police officer at the Capitol on January 6 https://t.co/L9kEYpabVt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

