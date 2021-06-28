https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/washington-post-fact-checks-president-biden-on-his-claim-that-the-second-amendment-bans-cannon-ownership/

In remarks on gun control last week, President Joe Biden made it clear that all of that “blood of patriots” talk is nonsense since you’d need F-15s and maybe some nukes to take on the government (which sent Afghanistan trending, with people pointing out we’ve been at war there for 20 years against cave-dwellers with neither).

The Washington Post proved again that it will let the big lies from the Biden-Harris administration slide in favor of fact-checks like this one, where the paper bravely deems it false that citizens can’t own cannons.

People are really pissed that the Washington Post chose this to fact-check.

C’mon, man! For a president, people sure let the man slip by saying things he didn’t mean.

If he keeps repeating it, yes.

We agree that it’s a stupid (but correct) fact-check; Biden lies about plenty of other things that should take priority.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...