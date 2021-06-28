https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-football-is-gay-nfl-releases-pro-lgbt-ad

The National Football League (NFL) released an ad Monday affirming homosexuality and transgender behavior, claiming football is gay, lesbian, queer, transgender, beautiful, and some other things.

“The NFL told Outsports that its intention with the ‘Football is for everyone’ video is to send a strong message of acceptance from the league to fans and players. The video is a direct response to the coming out of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, Outsports was told by league spokesperson Samantha Roth,” according to Outsports.

“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” NFL diversity director Sam Rapoport told the outlet. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”

“In the new film ‘Football is for Everyone’ from the NFL in partnership with The Trevor Project and creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles, the league redefines the game to be inclusive of all different types of fans, coaches and players. The film also features The Trevor Project to highlight life-saving resources for LGTBQ+ youth,” the NFL said in a statement.

“This spot is about celebrating Pride, and the importance of inclusion. It’s imperative that we use our voice and leverage the NFL platform to drive positive change, which includes supporting what our players care about and what they stand for,” said NFL chief marketing officer Tim Ellis.

The video comes a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay in an Instagram post.

“What’s up, people? I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in the video.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” he said.

“I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for,” Nassib continued. “I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

“I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary,” Nassib said. “But until then I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

Nassib also said he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which is a suicide prevention service for LGBT youth.

In response to Nassib, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement expressing his support.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters,” Goodell said. “We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

After Nassib’s announcement, his jersey became the top-selling NFL jersey.

