The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, author of “Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,” joined Dave Rubin on “The Rubin Report” to talk about why he believes we won’t be returning to normal life anytime soon, how he was wrong about conservatives having a better understanding of free speech than the Left, and why conservatives and Republicans continue to push a losing strategy in the culture war.

Michael explained why he wanted to write a book about the history of political correctness and the origins of wokeness and cancel culture. He admitted that he went into the project assuming that conservatives and classical liberals had a better understanding of freedom of speech, but quickly realized it was the radical Left who far better understood not only free speech, but the importance of free speech limits. He told Dave he believes conservatives’ failure has been that their limited government vision of the world can’t compete with the version that liberals put forth.

“Yes, we failed. Conservatives totally failed on this because what the Left is offering [is] a vision of society,” Michael said. “The radical left’s vision of society is just the inverse of whatever the vision used to be. You know in the 1950s, if you were a communist, you would be canceled. You would lose your career in Hollywood. You could be prosecuted. I mean, it was actually illegal under the Smith Act. Today, you’ll be canceled if you’re an anti-communist, right? So, you’ll still be canceled, it’s just the total flip of it.”

“But, they [the Left] are actually putting forward that vision of society,” he continued. “What is the conservative vision on this? The conservative vision is to defend — now this is only the last 20 years or so — to defend free speech in the abstract. Or to defend freedom of belief in the abstract. It’s always in the abstract, but they won’t ever get down to the brass tacks of ‘What should we say? What do we believe? What is our [vision]? What are we offering people other than nothing?’ So, I guess the question you have to ask yourself is, after the Reagan revolution, and even the Trump revolution … would you say the country today is more conservative, more free than it was 20 years ago? No way.”

Michael goes on to suggest that if conservatives want to stop losing, they need to have the courage to say no. If Republicans and conservatives don’t learn to say no to the growing extremes of the liberal ideology, we will lose some of the most important aspects of our culture.

