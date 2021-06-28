https://hannity.com/media-room/what-psaki-claims-republicans-defunded-police-by-not-voting-for-bidens-covid-relief-bill/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki baffled millions of Americans during her briefing Monday when she claimed Republicans -not Democrats- want to defund police departments across the country.

“The President never mentioned needing money for police as part of the American Rescue Plan,” said one reporter.

“The President did mention that the American Rescue Plan, a lot of Democrats, could help ensure that local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country. It did not receive a single Republican vote. That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat!” claimed Psaki.

“Any local department would argue that keeping cops on the beat … is something that helped them fight crime in their communities,” she added.

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox’s Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it’s *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn’t vote for Biden’s stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

