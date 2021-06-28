https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/28/wheres-joe-jill-biden-to-hold-diplomatic-meetings-during-tokyo-olympics-n1457783

It was reported on Sunday that Joe Biden will not be attending the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Instead, he is sending his wife, Jill Biden. While this might not sound like a big deal, the devil is in the details. According to the report, “holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga [is] among the possible events the two governments are looking into for [Jill Biden].”

Ummm… what?

Does the White House team really think they get away with this? In addition to other incidents that have raised questions about Biden’s mental health and whether he is really running things, sending Jill Biden to have diplomatic meetings with an ally seems particularly suspicious.

“When did Jill Biden begin to assume diplomatic meetings with a major ally on behalf of the United States and her husband’s administration?” asks Karen Townsend at our sister site HotAir. “Why isn’t Joe Biden going? Other than totally botching his own message about pushing through massive infrastructure legislation in Congress, what’s he got going on that he can’t show up?”

Perhaps the most likely explanation Townsend ponders is that Biden’s staff “isn’t allowing him to go so as to avoid fresh opportunities for him to embarrass us overseas, given his performances at the G7 and NATO recently.”

The title of first lady is ceremonial and holds zero political power. Jill Biden has absolutely no business holding diplomatic meetings—even with an ally like Japan.

This is not the first time Jill Biden has seemingly taken on a roll she shouldn’t have. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself on Air Force One “prepping for the G7.”

What the heck is going on behind the scenes at the White House? The Tokyo Olympics are just under a month away and they’ve already kiboshed sending Joe Biden? What aren’t they telling us?

