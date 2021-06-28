https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/white-british-influencer-identifies-as-non-binary-and-also-korean-says-being-transsexual-is-the-same-as-being-transracial/

Here’s something: a white British “influencer” named Oli London now identifies as Korean, and has had multiple plastic surgeries to look like a member of Korean boy band BTS.

London also claims that being transsexual is the same as being transracial — being born in the wrong body:

London now identifies as Jimin and says in their video, “I identify as Korean — that’s just my culture, that’s my home country, that’s exactly how I look now.”

This is the first we’ve heard of someone transitioning to a different race. Someone in the comments said that this is like blackface, but they were quickly corrected and told that London had “transitioned.”

