Here’s something: a white British “influencer” named Oli London now identifies as Korean, and has had multiple plastic surgeries to look like a member of Korean boy band BTS.
My TRANSition story & how I became KOREAN🇰🇷 https://t.co/8QSPTDOVgY 💙💜💛💚🖤🧡 #olilondon pic.twitter.com/KwBrUO2GcS
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 26, 2021
London also claims that being transsexual is the same as being transracial — being born in the wrong body:
Being Transexual is the same as being TRANSRACIAL because you are born in the wrong body.
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 28, 2021
oh boy we are off to the races today@BenMorrissey16
✍️✍️✍️
— Blake Beye (@realBlakeBeye) June 28, 2021
— #DingerNation (@Flame_Volunteer) June 28, 2021
No it’s definitely not the same
— Beth🌱 (@BethD1602) June 28, 2021
Yes. Also, TransVERTICAL. Even though my body is only 5’9″, I identify as 6’2″.
That’s MY truth, and no one can take it away from me.
— #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) June 28, 2021
Now is the time for people to train as Psychiatrists. Either that or we’re going to need a bigger asteroid. 😬
— Jenn 💙🐶🐎 (@crochetjenny) June 28, 2021
This is not in fact it
— Mallory Moore – #LetKidsBeCamp (@Chican3ry) June 28, 2021
Both of those things are delusions we shouldn’t be enabling or promoting. They’re denials of reality that result in surgically altering ones body.
— Joe B 🇺🇸 (@burritobritoboy) June 28, 2021
London now identifies as Jimin and says in their video, “I identify as Korean — that’s just my culture, that’s my home country, that’s exactly how I look now.”
Literally all you had to do was get a citizenship in Korea and you’d be Korean.
— CEO of RidIng On Silt Striders ➐ (@siltstriderridr) June 27, 2021
That kid at school who pulls their eyes and says “Look I’m Chinese”
— Brittany “Bimbo” Venti (@BrittanyVenti) June 27, 2021
This is the logical conclusion of a culture who no longer lives within the realm of reality.
Everything is reduced to ”social construct”, based on science denial, and denial of any objective truth at all.
— brock rasor (@rasor_brock) June 28, 2021
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— le (@iuttsope) June 28, 2021
Stunning & Brave pic.twitter.com/534gi3Sk0u
— Amvantagev8 (@Amvantagev81) June 28, 2021
Man, they jumped all over that white girl for wearing a kimono to prom for cultural appropriation. This is definitely a “hold my beer” moment…
— Wayne Shaw (@guitarszan) June 28, 2021
Well there’s only one thing we can say to this pic.twitter.com/XFQ5xdy4oe
— LEXI ♊️🦋 (@sourIpatchIkid) June 27, 2021
been wanting to transition for a while, he’s my everything, I definitely idolize him & glory to the people’s republic of china, new face reveal pic.twitter.com/VbDKfEfWQx
— lil nas sex (@4TimesTheCharm) June 28, 2021
I’m going to tattoo a circle on my head and identify as a dolphin.
— Irv Thottie (@datboy_woo) June 27, 2021
I’m all for people making themselves comfortable in their own skin, but this is too far pic.twitter.com/Y28MkVuKVd
— Better Than Bigots (@ThatDamNic) June 28, 2021
— o t é de targaryen (@atpinho) June 28, 2021
This ratio is unlike anything Ive ever seen tbh.
— Dragan // Kuruzović (@MovesLikeDragan) June 28, 2021
Go watch South Park Season 9 Episode 1 then come back
— SamNerd #BlackLimabeansmatter (@ARNutMaster) June 28, 2021
I hate this world
— 🔳 (@seanlewislong) June 28, 2021
Top 10 reasons why some people deserve nothing
— #freeleafy (@MythicalCR) June 28, 2021
North Korean or South Korean? Very important to know.
— Ignacio DeLeon (@latinnovation) June 28, 2021
You are so stunning and brave.
— Bitcoin Manatee🚀🚀🟩 (@softchubbymofo) June 28, 2021
Money allows indulgence…. Amazing
— Richard McCann (@Rich_golffit) June 28, 2021
The worst thing is that this will most likely be normalized in a couple years, so absurd
— olpzzz (@Olpzonmoney) June 28, 2021
— Smiling Dro Frazier (@hydrothemc) June 28, 2021
This is so offensive
— mimithemartian (@kingmimimari) June 28, 2021
That’s how quite a few women feel about males taking female spaces and appropriating “woman”. They’re usually called TERFS so I guess you’re a bigot now, welcome aboard.
— Hayden Hewitt (@HaydenHewitt) June 28, 2021
Don’t mind me I’m just here to enjoy the absolute shitshow identitarians have created for themselves.
You guys carry on. pic.twitter.com/NMG9Oy6pkW
— Kopparberg’s gammon boycott (@MagnificentZio) June 28, 2021
This is the first we’ve heard of someone transitioning to a different race. Someone in the comments said that this is like blackface, but they were quickly corrected and told that London had “transitioned.”
