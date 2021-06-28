https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/white-british-influencer-identifies-as-non-binary-and-also-korean-says-being-transsexual-is-the-same-as-being-transracial/

Here’s something: a white British “influencer” named Oli London now identifies as Korean, and has had multiple plastic surgeries to look like a member of Korean boy band BTS.

London also claims that being transsexual is the same as being transracial — being born in the wrong body:

Being Transexual is the same as being TRANSRACIAL because you are born in the wrong body. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 28, 2021

oh boy we are off to the races today@BenMorrissey16 ✍️✍️✍️ — Blake Beye (@realBlakeBeye) June 28, 2021

No it’s definitely not the same — Beth🌱 (@BethD1602) June 28, 2021

Yes. Also, TransVERTICAL. Even though my body is only 5’9″, I identify as 6’2″. That’s MY truth, and no one can take it away from me. — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) June 28, 2021

Now is the time for people to train as Psychiatrists. Either that or we’re going to need a bigger asteroid. 😬 — Jenn 💙🐶🐎 (@crochetjenny) June 28, 2021

This is not in fact it — Mallory Moore – #LetKidsBeCamp (@Chican3ry) June 28, 2021

Both of those things are delusions we shouldn’t be enabling or promoting. They’re denials of reality that result in surgically altering ones body. — Joe B 🇺🇸 (@burritobritoboy) June 28, 2021

London now identifies as Jimin and says in their video, “I identify as Korean — that’s just my culture, that’s my home country, that’s exactly how I look now.”

Literally all you had to do was get a citizenship in Korea and you’d be Korean. — CEO of RidIng On Silt Striders ➐ (@siltstriderridr) June 27, 2021

That kid at school who pulls their eyes and says “Look I’m Chinese” — Brittany “Bimbo” Venti (@BrittanyVenti) June 27, 2021

This is the logical conclusion of a culture who no longer lives within the realm of reality. Everything is reduced to ”social construct”, based on science denial, and denial of any objective truth at all. — brock rasor (@rasor_brock) June 28, 2021

Man, they jumped all over that white girl for wearing a kimono to prom for cultural appropriation. This is definitely a “hold my beer” moment… — Wayne Shaw (@guitarszan) June 28, 2021

Well there’s only one thing we can say to this pic.twitter.com/XFQ5xdy4oe — LEXI ♊️🦋 (@sourIpatchIkid) June 27, 2021

been wanting to transition for a while, he’s my everything, I definitely idolize him & glory to the people’s republic of china, new face reveal pic.twitter.com/VbDKfEfWQx — lil nas sex (@4TimesTheCharm) June 28, 2021

I’m going to tattoo a circle on my head and identify as a dolphin. — Irv Thottie (@datboy_woo) June 27, 2021

I’m all for people making themselves comfortable in their own skin, but this is too far pic.twitter.com/Y28MkVuKVd — Better Than Bigots (@ThatDamNic) June 28, 2021

pic.twitter.com/BhssRy50qw — o t é de targaryen (@atpinho) June 28, 2021

This ratio is unlike anything Ive ever seen tbh. — Dragan // Kuruzović (@MovesLikeDragan) June 28, 2021

Go watch South Park Season 9 Episode 1 then come back — SamNerd #BlackLimabeansmatter (@ARNutMaster) June 28, 2021

I hate this world — 🔳 (@seanlewislong) June 28, 2021

Top 10 reasons why some people deserve nothing — #freeleafy (@MythicalCR) June 28, 2021

North Korean or South Korean? Very important to know. — Ignacio DeLeon (@latinnovation) June 28, 2021

You are so stunning and brave. — Bitcoin Manatee🚀🚀🟩 (@softchubbymofo) June 28, 2021

Money allows indulgence…. Amazing — Richard McCann (@Rich_golffit) June 28, 2021

The worst thing is that this will most likely be normalized in a couple years, so absurd — olpzzz (@Olpzonmoney) June 28, 2021

This is so offensive — mimithemartian (@kingmimimari) June 28, 2021

That’s how quite a few women feel about males taking female spaces and appropriating “woman”. They’re usually called TERFS so I guess you’re a bigot now, welcome aboard. — Hayden Hewitt (@HaydenHewitt) June 28, 2021

Don’t mind me I’m just here to enjoy the absolute shitshow identitarians have created for themselves. You guys carry on. pic.twitter.com/NMG9Oy6pkW — Kopparberg’s gammon boycott (@MagnificentZio) June 28, 2021

This is the first we’ve heard of someone transitioning to a different race. Someone in the comments said that this is like blackface, but they were quickly corrected and told that London had “transitioned.”

