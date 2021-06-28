https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/28/white-savior-dem-legislator-dragged-for-trying-to-shame-police-officer-who-shared-heartbreaking-story-to-remind-people-they-are-human/

Don’t do this.

Just don’t.

Don’t use someone else’s painful story in some a-hole attempt to push your agenda, especially between platforms, because it never works out well for you.

What a horrid woman:

So she grabs this from Facebook to come on Twitter and complain about it.

Because the police should never be allowed to have feelings or be human … or something.

The officer says NOTHING about minimizing anyone else’s trauma.

Just STOP IT.

This went … not so well.

Maybe just don’t be a horrible person?

Sounds pretty easy, right?

***

Related:

‘UNBELIEVABLE bigot!’ Democrat and former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney tweets then PINS unbelievably anti-Semitic 9/11 meme

‘In a WAY, that’s true’: Brit Hume DROPS Zeke Miller and his attempt at damage control for Biden’s infrastructure veto threat

‘I’m in a HORROR movie’: Wajahat Ali’s panicked tweets about people living freely WITHOUT fear do NOT end well for him, like at all

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...