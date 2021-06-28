https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/28/white-savior-dem-legislator-dragged-for-trying-to-shame-police-officer-who-shared-heartbreaking-story-to-remind-people-they-are-human/

Don’t do this.

Just don’t.

Don’t use someone else’s painful story in some a-hole attempt to push your agenda, especially between platforms, because it never works out well for you.

What a horrid woman:

This post is really outrageous. The officers are centering themselves, and want credit for being decent and compassionate human beings. And somehow in a family’s massive tragedy take a shot at those who want to end police brutality. #ROC https://t.co/VXFfQQLs3W — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) June 27, 2021

So she grabs this from Facebook to come on Twitter and complain about it.

Because the police should never be allowed to have feelings or be human … or something.

The officer wants acknowledgement for their own trauma while minimizing trauma they inflict. Officer sets up the post as an us v them, and people are upset when the “them” points out it’s problematic. And if you think this post is OK, where is your compassion for Black lives? — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) June 27, 2021

The officer says NOTHING about minimizing anyone else’s trauma.

Just STOP IT.

The fact you believe officers don’t get to express their feelings regarding the media and politicians portrayal of them as monsters while showing up and handling the worst situations possible day after day after day is despicable. Their truth is just as valid as anyone elses. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) June 27, 2021

TERRIBLE take. This officer, who just went through real trauma as a first responder, is expressing pain she feels daily, feeling a need to humanize herself, because of the F the police crowd, which you readily support. And you attack her. Outrageous. — Joe Chenelly 🇺🇸 (@jchenelly) June 27, 2021

Seek help. Seriously, you have issues. Delete your account until you’re well again. — GPK1263 (@gpk1263) June 27, 2021

I have to ask this: were YOU at the home that afternoon? Did YOU try to console those children? Were YOU there to comfort them & feed them?

No?

HOW. DARE. YOU.

Politicians like you who refuse to recognize the humanity in people have ruined this City and State. — Don’t Mess With Mama Bear (@ColomboLMS) June 28, 2021

HOW DARE officers present themselves as humans with feelings. How INSENSITIVE of them to talk about comforting those children as first responders on a horrific crime scene. By the way, do you know the PTSD rate? — renren (@_realren_) June 27, 2021

When your eyes, mind and heart are all closed, you miss a lot. — Scott (@winger58) June 27, 2021

This is a person incapable of empathy. A psychopath. https://t.co/ifJ8ekL1rf — ConservOmatic (@jack Approved) (@ConservOmatic) June 28, 2021

This woman doesn’t have a clue. Heaven forbid police officers ask for the respect to consider what they deal with on a daily basis. No, to the left it’s all about narrative…nothing else matters. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/5XZQC9IO8M — Aaron WL✝️ 🇺🇸 (@AaronWL42) June 28, 2021

This anti-hero makes this tragedy about her own agenda…typical for a bigoted misandrist leftist. She claims the officer wanted the spotlight, while she uses the post as a soapbox for her hateful anti-law enforcement rhetoric. This less than human should be banned from office. https://t.co/BiDuNaKQr9 — Brian Slomba (@Slombs) June 28, 2021

This went … not so well.

Maybe just don’t be a horrible person?

Sounds pretty easy, right?

