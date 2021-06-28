http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/JuS-AAXrdYk/woman-bites-nypd-officer-in-melee-at-washington-square-park

Eight people were arrested in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park Sunday during another weekend of mayhem.

According to police, a woman in her 20s bit an officer, another woman in her 20s struck an officer with a bottle, a man in his 20s slapped an officer and another man in his 20s went through a police barricade.

Those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct.

Wild partying at the Greenwich Village park has been going occurring on and off throughout the pandemic. The partying has lead to chaos and clashes with police.

Cops will reportedly begin to enforce the midnight curfew at the park now that Pride Weekend is over.

Many people who live around the park have been complaining about the weekend noise and parties that have resulted in violence on some nights.

