You don’t see this every day.

In fact, you NEVER see this.

The far-left Tech Giants are notorious for removing conservative content and censoring and banning conservative personalities and websites.

We have been reporting on this for years.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft testified on Facebook censorship before it was fashionable for weak Republicans to speak out on the issue.

On Monday far left Right Wing Watch, a group that exists only to target, destroy and remove conservatives from the internet, was banned by YouTube.

The hate website posted the news on Twitter and said YouTube rejected their appeal.

This was confusing for the far left operatives at Right Wing Watch considering are kindred spirits with Google-YouTube and agree with each other on everything.

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

The Daily Caller reported back in 2018 on the Soros channel’s copyright infringement allegations.

This went on for years before YouTube took the website down.

