Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks demonstrated how to deal with CNN employees. The Republican lawmaker was accosted by Jim Acosta while he was retrieving his bicycle.

“Congressman, is there any way we can get you to talk about January 6,” Acosta said.

“I do not do interviews with CNN because I don’t trust CNN to be honest or truthful,” Brooks replied.

The congressman then commenced to deliver a master class on how to deal with Big Media propagandists. And it was brilliant. Watch below.

Mo Brooks gives a master class in how to talk to CNN.

pic.twitter.com/oCGoWapK6s — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) June 27, 2021

