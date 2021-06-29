https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aoc-is-shoving-a-70-billion-climate-bill-down-our-throats/
It’s time to pass @EdMarkey and @AOC’s Civilian Climate Corps bill.pic.twitter.com/ilzE8IJDcU
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) June 23, 2021
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) are attempting to push their $70 billion “Civilian Climate Corps” bill through Congress’ budget reconciliation process.
“We’re working to win a Civilian Climate Corps in the reconciliation package,” announced Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. “The last time the US did this, we employed 2M people and had record success in wildfire suppression — one the most rapid peacetime mobilizations in US history. We can revive it to fight climate change.”